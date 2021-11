Eric Clapton accused Rolling Stone of running a “slur campaign” against him because of his controversial views on COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown mandates. The guitarist spoke to prominent anti-vax advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for an interview featured on his website, the Defender. “Over the past year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, you know — little dust around with people moving away quite quickly,” Clapton said. “And it has, for me, refined the kind of friendships I have.” He added that the “mainstream media turning” on him has made the last few years especially difficult.

