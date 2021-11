Having just returned from New York City, I would like to share some observations with my fellow Floridians. You do not need to be vaccinated to fly but you can’t take your mask off in the airport or airplane unless to eat or drink. When you arrive, if you plan on doing anything except sitting in your room and you are not vaccinated you are out of luck. We showed our vax card and ID in every restaurant, bar, museum and theater. If you don’t have it, no admittance. I never heard one complaint from a soul. Little kids kept their masks on in the museum. NYC is thriving. Everything was packed to capacity. Getting vaccinated and masking up is not a detriment to any economy and it certainly is not an infringement on my civil rights or whatever Gov. DeSantis preaches. He knows this full well but he would rather emulate his idol and mentor Donald Trump than protect the safety of the citizens of Florida.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO