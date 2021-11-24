ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Angelia: Are there any free Thanksgiving meals, volunteer opportunities in Greenville?

By Angelia L. Davis, Greenville News
Question: Do you have a list of places in Greenville providing Thanksgiving meals for free and which ones could use volunteers?

Answer: I posed the same question on social media, to my colleagues here, and some local nonprofit organizations. Below is what they shared with me.

  • Miracle Hill Ministries' rescue missions and addiction recovery centers will be feeding the guests under their care, their visitors, and volunteers for Thanksgiving. Only the Greenville Rescue Mission will be distributing free meals in to-go boxes for people coming in and the community. Those boxes will be distributed at 11:30 am on Thanksgiving day at Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford St ., Greenville. Volunteers are welcome, especially on Tuesday, Nov. 23 for the Turkey Fry in Spartanburg. More information about the event and volunteer opportunities can be found at https://miraclehill.org/events/turkey-fry/
  • Comal864 at 1112 Woodside Ave. is inviting City View and surrounding neighborhoods to stop by for a free Thanksgiving plate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
  • Long Branch Baptist Church at 28 Bolt St., Greenville, will be distributing 5,000 plates of food on Thanksgiving Day. People can stop by the church to pick up a meal between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, Pastor Sean Dogan said. Volunteers are needed for two-hour time slots: 7:30 am - 9:30 am, 9:30 am - 11:30 am, and 11:30 am - 1:30 pm (mainly cleanup).
  • Project Host Soup Kitchen at 525 S. Academy St., in downtown Greenville, will have The Spinx Cluck Truck onsite from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The organization's dining hall will be open as well.
  • Relentless Church at 635 Haywood Rd, Greenville, is partnering with Project 5000 to feed residents of the Ahepa senior citizen apartments and a Greenville women's shelter. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteer opportunities are open, but the event is not offering free meals to the public.

Do you have a question you want answered? Send it to me at davisal@gannett.com or via mail to Angelia Davis, 32 E. Broad St., Greenville, SC 29601.

