'A Christmas Carol': A friendly spirit guides children in Milwaukee Rep's show

In Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of "A Christmas Carol," several ghosts escort Scrooge through the wreckage of his life — and the dismal future that awaits if he doesn't change his ways.

But the children and young people who perform in the Rep's largest production of the year, with a cast of 36, have a much friendlier guide through Mark Clements' adaptation of Charles Dickens' story. As associate director, Leda Hoffmann's mission includes coaching the younger actors. When director Clements asks them to jump, Hoffmann helps them figure out how high, and how to stick the landing.

The Rep's "Carol" begins Nov. 30 at the Pabst Theater. After more than 40 consecutive seasons of live "Christmas Carol," Milwaukee Rep could not perform the show in 2020 for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it staged a new videotaped performance of "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," a one-actor show featuring Lee E. Ernst.

Returning to the "Christmas Carol" tradition from that disruption has made many people involved emotional, Hoffmann said during a recent interview. That includes her. "I got all choked up on the very first words of the play," she posted on Facebook after the first rehearsal.

Going back to her 2010-'11 season as a directing intern, Hoffmann has been involved in seven Milwaukee Rep productions of "A Christmas Carol." She's now artistic director of Contemporary American Theatre Company (CATCO) in Columbus, Ohio, but returned to help Clements stage this year's production.

She's seen or read many versions of Scrooge's saga. So what makes Clements' adaptation distinctive? It's "so big and rich," she said, going on to describe its expansive theatricality, its sense of public spectacle, bringing to mind that old literary descriptor: Dickensian.

Dickens went on popular tours giving dramatic readings of "A Christmas Carol," she said. Indeed, Clements reminds us of that history by opening his version with Dickens at the lectern as the frame to Scrooge's story.

In past seasons Hoffmann could spend as much as a month working with the casting director on casting children for roles (there are 17 young performers in the 2021 cast). When children audition, reading a piece of the script and singing part of song, what is Hoffmann looking for? Not perfection, but the ability, or perhaps the confidence, to make choices when they perform, she said.

This "Christmas Carol" asks a lot of its young performers. That's summed up in a scene where Tiny Tim (played this year by 8-year-old Lainey Techtmann) sings a solo onstage. (Note to the curious: Milwaukee Rep's Tiny Tims have often been played by young girls.)

Hoffmann said rapport in rehearsal between the adult professionals and young performers is good, and can become especially close with the actors playing the Cratchit parents — Reese Madigan and Rána Roman this year. And the opinions of younger performers are valued: Hoffmann listens as respectfully to the children in the show as she does to the adults.

Taking COVID-19 and safety seriously

How do COVID-19 safety protocols affect this quintessentially social production?

Everyone — cast, crew, directors — is on a strict testing schedule that ramps up closer to opening night, Hoffmann said. All performers wear masks in the commons area while they are on breaks.

This concern for safety dovetails with the respect actors show for each other by asking permission before they touch them. Hoffmann said adult actors like Madigan are courteous about talking through physical actions with younger ones.

Even casual theatergoers would assume the Milwaukee Rep has an understudy for Lee E. Ernst, the veteran who has returned to play Scrooge. But they might be surprised there's a "robust" understudy plan for the whole cast, Hoffmann said. That includes the young performers. As an example, she mentioned a Fezziwig party scene, where people are dancing, with one girl played by Paxton Haley off to the side, smiling and following along with the music. Haley is the swing for all of the dancing youth in that scene, Hoffmann said. If one became indisposed, she would step in for them.

The Rep's care for young performers extends to their entrances and exits, too. With so many people to wrangle, the Rep uses a team of five stage managers, Hoffmann noted, including Becca Lindsey, with responsibility for the whole production; Kimberly Carolus and Krista Kanderski, who handle the stage right and stage left exits; and Kelly DeLisle and Hannah Steele, who specifically work with the kids, and make sure they get out the door to the right car with their parents at the end of the night.

