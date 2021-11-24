ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Thanksgiving leftover ideas as good as (or better than) the main event

By Jennifer Rude Klett
 3 days ago

Here are three leftover ideas that could be better than the Thanksgiving Day meal itself, if that’s possible.

Make your own TV dinners

For starters, the easiest option is a midcentury throwback with an oxymoronic name: Homemade TV Dinners, inspired by the first Swanson TV dinner introduced in 1954 that included turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes and buttered peas.

During Thanksgiving Day cleanup, find some oven-safe dinner plates and lay out your desired spread. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, etc. Cover with aluminum foil for an authentic silvery touch and refrigerate.

Reheat for 30 minutes at 350 degrees in the oven while you relax with a glass of wine and inhale the aromas. You could microwave it, but the oven is more retro and invites anticipation.

This leftovers’ advantage? It’s particularly attractive for stressed home cooks who barely taste the meal on Thanksgiving. TV dinners require zero work, and everything tastes better on day two when you’ve finally exhaled. It also accommodates time for lounging in sweatpants and leisurely reading the Journal Sentinel holiday edition.

Add bacon for a Day After Sandwich

For the more motivated, here’s another option from Wisconsin author Amy E. Reichert. Reichert said she really looks forward to Thanksgiving leftovers, even though it involves some effort for The Day After Sandwich, which could be considered the mother of all sandwiches.

This grilled sandwich uses several types of Thanksgiving leftovers and adds bacon and English muffin bread.

Reichert recommends buying the “good bacon,” and possibly baking the bread at home. She uses a simple English muffin bread recipe found at playingwithflour.com. If not, buy a loaf of English muffin bread, or a French peasant bread like one from Breadsmith, or some other that will bring a hearty crunch when toasted, she advised.

Advantage of this leftovers option? It tastes impressively yummy, according to Reichert.

Make a turkey hot dish with potato chips

For one last leftover option, Mukwonago home cook Don Abts takes the leftover turkey that his girlfriend Lisa Riordan cooks on Thanksgiving to make a main course he calls Turkey Noodle Hot Dish with Potato Chips. Abts, an avid weekend home cook, has mastered the art of leftovers.

“I live on leftovers all week. I cook on weekends, that’s it,” he explained.

For the turkey hot dish, Abts admits he never really measures the ingredients.

“Crumble regular potato chips on top. Enough to cover the top of it because you want a good covering. Just break them up a bit and throw it in the oven at 350 (degrees) for an hour and you’ve got dinner,” he said.

Don’t cover the hot dish while baking or the chips will get soggy. “I’ve never really had a recipe. I’ve been making it for 20 years.” he said.

Advantage of this classic hot dish? It’s easy, relaxed comfort food that could become a family tradition. It’s also a way to use up just extra turkey minus the rest of the fixings.

Abts and Riordan enjoy this hot dish with a glass of red wine for several days after Thanksgiving.

The Day After Sandwich

Makes one sandwich

  • 1 slice bacon
  • 2 slices English muffin bread
  • cranberry sauce
  • gravy
  • turkey, chopped into bite-size chunks
  • stuffing or dressing

In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon to preferred doneness. Set aside on a paper towel. Do not drain the fat in pan. Spread cranberry sauce on one slice of the bread and gravy on the other. Set both slices, with cranberry and gravy sides up, into the bacon fat in pan to brown. Rub the bread around to make sure it’s evenly coated.

In same skillet while bread browns, add enough turkey and stuffing for one sandwich. Extra gravy can be added to the stuffing to form a patty so it’s easy to flip and transfer on the sandwich later. When bread is toasted, and the gravy and cranberry sauce are warm, set the gravy-covered slice on a plate gravy side up. Top with the heated stuffing and turkey. Add the bacon, split in two, and top with the cranberry-covered slice of toast.

Turkey Noodle Hot Dish with Potato Chips

Make 6 servings

  • 1 large (12-ounce) bag of egg noodles
  • 3 cups leftover turkey, cut or torn into bite-sized bits
  • 2 cans condensed cream-of-mushroom soup
  • 1 cup milk
  • potato chips, broken into chunks to cover top

Boil egg noodles according to package direction but don’t cook quite all the way through, drain and transfer to a large bowl. In bowl, mix in turkey, mushroom soup, milk.

Transfer to a large shallow baking pan such as a 13- by 9- inch Pyrex pan. Top with broken potato chips. Bake uncovered in a 350-degree oven for an hour.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 3 Thanksgiving leftover ideas as good as (or better than) the main event

#Thanksgiving Dinner#Sandwich Bread#French Bread#Leftovers#Food Drink#Homemade Tv Dinners#Swanson Tv#English
