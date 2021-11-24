ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson leaders approve pay hikes for water system workers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson city leaders have approved a plan to increase pay for workers at its water plant.

Jackson City Council members on Tuesday approved the plan aimed at shoring up the workforce for the aging water system, WJTV reported.

The goal is to implement the pay increases by the end of 2021.

Water outages have bedeviled Mississippi’s capital city in recent months. Jackson residents lost water service for weeks after freezing temperatures in February, and those with running water had to boil it because of the danger of contamination.

It was one of multiple times that residents lost water service or had to boil water due to low pressure in the system.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Service#Running Water#Ap#Jackson City Council#Wjtv
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy