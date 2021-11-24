ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

'It's all from the heart,' Irondequoit greeting card artist Susan Carmen-Duffy says

By By Marketta Gregory
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
The first time Susan Carmen-Duffy held a crayon, she knew she was onto something special.

And by the time she was old enough to be accepted into art school?

Well, as sometimes happens to adults, doubt and discouragement snuck in.

“I denied the art within me,” she said, but life carried on. A happy marriage. Kids. Some ups. Some downs. Yet still, a need to create.

“You can’t deny who you are.”

She bought a kiln and began shaping artistic nativity characters. Every year she introduced new pieces, and every year she grew more as an artist. Eventually, her work started to be shown in galleries, but clay took a lot of time for a busy mother of three.

And then, one Christmas, her brother gave her a set of colored pencils.

“I made a resolution to draw every day for 20 minutes,” she said, and it opened up a new area of art for her. Later, she earned a degree in graphic design, began teaching art and moved into her own studio.

“Art is who I am as opposed to what I do,” she said as her paint brush quickly glided across a watercolor acorn. “I want to make art that has meaning and that pays it forward.”

That’s why she started Create Art 4 Good, which supports other artists and hosts charitable events, and why she later started Greetings 4 Good, where she turns her paintings and mixed media pieces into greeting cards to help people celebrate life and build connections.

“My favorite reason to send a card is no reason,” said Carmen-Duffy, who challenged herself to write 365 notes and letters in 2021. By mid-July, she had sent 826 from her Irondequoit home.

By early November, the number had climbed to 1,235.

“People talk about changing the world, curing cancer and fixing global warming, and we’re afraid our micro-actions don’t matter. But they do,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed by all the anger in the world, and I think sometimes a little piece of cardstock changes the game.

“We’ve become such an electronic society. We send emails and texts. We send everything instantly, and the written word isn’t instant."

With greeting cards, "There’s no spell check. No word suggestion. It’s all from you. It’s all from your heart.”

And being brave enough to share and create from the heart is what brings true connection in any art form, she said.

“When you don’t believe in yourself, when you don’t take the time to be who you really are, you lose yourself," Carmen-Duffy said. "You have to take the time to meditate and be mindful of who you are.”

  • Learn more about Susan Carmen-Duffy and her art at CreateArt4Good.org and at Greetings4Good.org.
  • You can also follow her on Instagram as @CreateArt4Good and @Greetings4Good.

Holiday Pop-Up

Susan Carmen-Duffy and several other artists are hosting a Holiday Pop Up.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26-28

Where: Central Creatives, 349 W. Commercial St., Suite 2795, in East Rochester

Admission: Free

Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

