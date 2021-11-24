ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgNRV_0d5j5QWv00
FILE - Shalanda Young testifies during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to examine her nomination to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 2, 2021. President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget. That's according to a person familiar with his plans. Young has served as acting director of the department for much of the year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Two women of color are President Joe Biden’s picks to lead the White House budget office, a milestone for the powerful agency after his first choice withdrew following criticism over her previous attacks on lawmakers from both parties.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shalanda Young would become the first Black woman in charge of the Office of Management and Budget, while Nani Coloretti, a Filipino American, would serve as Young’s deputy, making Coloretti one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans in government.

“Today it’s my honor to nominate two extraordinary, history-making women to lead the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said in a video announcement released Wednesday while he spends the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket island in Massachusetts.

“She has continued to impress me, and congressional leaders as well,” Biden said of Young, who has been acting director for most of the year. Biden turned to Young after his first nominee for budget director, Neera Tanden, came under bipartisan criticism.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who has become a pivotal vote for Biden’s agenda in a chamber split 50-50, was the first Democrat to oppose Tanden’s nomination and, lacking the necessary votes, she ultimately withdrew from consideration.

Biden later gave Tanden a job in the White House, where she is staff secretary and a senior presidential adviser.

Young faces a Senate confirmation vote, though it was not immediately clear how soon it would be scheduled. But she was confirmed as deputy director in March on a 63-37 vote, with backing from more than a dozen Republicans.

Young, who previously was staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, also has support from top Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, in a statement issued Wednesday, said Young’s nomination is “well-deserved.” Other Democratic lawmakers expressed support for Young on Twitter.

“Good call,” wrote Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a member of the Budget Committee, which will vote first on the nominations, tweeted that Young’s “leadership is just what we need to implement a federal budget that prioritizes the American people.”

In Congress, Young oversaw $1.3 trillion in annual appropriations bills, disaster aid and COVID-19-related spending. The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the president’s annual budget for Congress and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.

Coloretti would rejoin the federal government from her current post at the Urban Institute think tank, where she is senior vice president overseeing financial and business strategy.

Her prior federal government service includes deputy secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, assistant secretary for management at the Treasury Department and acting chief operating officer at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Biden said Young and Coloretti are “two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead” the budget office and called on the Senate to vote quickly to confirm them.

___

Jaffe reported from Washington.

Comments / 696

cayocosta
8d ago

Meaning she knows nothing about that position all race virtue signaling. Keep going Brandon only 35 more points down and your approval will be at zero.

Reply(41)
320
Usrfrtmrw
8d ago

I think that’s called pandering for votes. Look into Biden’s past history and you’ll know he’s not the one calling these shots. FJB and his Obama administration 🖕🖕

Reply(9)
219
Spankey19
8d ago

Yep...still fishing for the black votes...if i were that woman, I would be insulted to be named for that position that way....cmon lady, stand up for yourself...or just take the job as another one of Joes token employee.

Reply(14)
160
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Nantucket, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Nantucket, MA
Elections
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Nancy Pelosi
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden doesn't think weekend federal shutdown will happen

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders reached agreement Thursday on a spending bill that would keep the government running through mid-February, though a temporary federal shutdown was still possible this weekend as some Republican senators threatened to slow-walk passage because of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The measure would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Nord Stream 2 turning into Biden’s No. 1 problem

With help from Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The continued political fallout from President JOE BIDEN’s Nord Stream 2 decision is stunning, even to administration officials. After the announcement in May to suspend sanctions on the nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, few...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Ap#Senate#Filipino American#Asian Americans#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

669K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy