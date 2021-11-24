ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Robert Fowler's transcontinental flight for $50,000 stalled in El Paso: Trish Long

By Trish Long, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
In Oct. 1910, publisher William Randolph Hearst announced a $50,000 prize for a U.S. transcontinental flight in 30 days or less.

Calbraith Perry Rodgers and Robert G. Fowler both set out to make the transcontinental flight. Rodgers covered the 4,321 miles in just over 82 hours of flying time but exceeded the 30-day limit to claim the $50,000 prize. He did make history with the first U.S. transcontinental flight.

Fowler became the second pilot to make the transcontinental flight due to some delays in El Paso.

Fowler arrives in El Paso

On Nov. 6, the Times reported that pilot Rodgers completed his coast-to-coast flight in 49 days, and that aviator Robert G. Fowler had arrived in El Paso by train:

Aviator Robert G. Fowler is in town. He arrived at 3:10 o'clock yesterday on El Paso & Southwestern train No. 6, unhurt after an accident that forced him to leave his biplane a mile from Mastodon, N.M., about 14 miles from El Paso. Fowler's mother had arrived in El Paso two days earlier.

"I was flying along at a fine rate,' said Fowler, speaking of the accident, 'and I had made over 200 miles since leaving Douglas. I arrived in Hachita at 12:07 and made the flight from there to Columbus, a distance of 44 miles, in forty-one minutes, arriving at 12:48 o'clock. I flew over Noria at 1:30 o'clock and then headed for Mastodon. I arrived there at 1:51 and had gone about a mile beyond when I noticed something was wrong with my engine. At that time I was flying at a height of about 800 feet. I do not know now just what the trouble was, but I think one of my sparkers failed to work properly. I immediately decided to land and looked for a good place to bring the plane to Earth. I flew possibly a half mile farther and then saw a clear space where I knew I could make a good landing. The trouble with my engine had not stopped the propellers, but had greatly reduced their speed. Considering this, I made a very good landing. I struck the Earth with more force than when my engine is in perfect working order, but only slightly damaged the machine. One of the uprights and the right skid was cracked and some of the wires were loosened, but these are only trivial and can soon be repaired.”

Speed can only be guessed

The aeroplane used by Fowler is a B-model, Wright, biplane, with a spread of wings of 40 feet. The model is of the latest design and cost $5,000.

In speaking of the sensation of flying, Fowler said; “The most noticeable sensation is the smoothness of flight. There is never the least jar, the plane riding far easier than the smoothest-running automobile. The great speed attained can only be guessed at by the flyer by the rush of the air. There is not the sensation of speed one gets in a fast-moving train, when he looks out of the window. The Earth is so far below, and a flyer can see such a great distance that he can hardly gage his speed by watching stationary objects."

As balky as a government mule

The next day the Times reported:

Fowler left yesterday morning, on the 7 o'clock train for Mastodon with his mechanics, and soon had the plane repaired. He then started the engine and made an attempt to fly. Before rising into the air, the machine has to glide on its skids along the ground for about a 150 feet. Owing to the sandy ground and the many little hillocks, it was found impossible to get the machine to glide along and acquire the necessary momentum. The propeller was started at full speed four or five times but without success. Seeing that he would not be able to make the flight Fowler returned to the city.

And on Nov. 8: And still no flight. Fowler's aeroplane has again proved as balky as a government mule and, although it was coaxed all yesterday morning, it refused to cover more than a teaspoonful of the distance into El Paso.

Fowler's Landing

By the tenth, the train master announced the number 5 train, "All aboard! Train number five for Hachita, Douglas, Bisbee and Fowler's Landing.”

Fowler and his crew had loaded "about a thousand feet of lumber" in the baggage car of the train in hopes of building a runway for the plane. Once they arrived at "Fowler's Landing" the men had to carry the lumber from the train to the plane, about a mile and a half. Each man had to make four trips totaling about 12 miles each. They missed the evening train back to El Paso and had to spend the night "on the sandhills where they could listen to the barking of the coyote, and where the night breeze whistled its way through their wavy locks."

The next day: After another day spent in trying to get his big mechanical bird to soar, Fowler and his mechanics gave up the attempt last night. This morning he will tear it to pieces and carry it in sections over the mile and more of hot sands to the railroad tracks at Mastodon. Here it will be again assembled and mounted on a 'pushcar.' Then the engine of the plane will be started and when sufficient momentum has been gained, it will gently lift into the air. At least this is the expectation of Fowler and it is to be hoped that he is correct in his surmise.

Fowler flies at last

On Nov. 14, "Fowler Flies Here At Last" was the headline:

At last Fowler did it. Yesterday morning he flew over the city and landed at Washington park. It took him eight days, and as many sleepless nights, to dupe it out, but he succeeded and incidentally established a new world's record. ... Fowler's clever idea impressing into service the push car established a new record for starting spots, for while there have been men lifting from battleships, and many other fixed objects, this is the first running start to be recorded.

Fowler completed his cross-country flight Feb. 8, 1912, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trish Long may be reached at tlong@elpasotimes.com or 915-546-6179.

IN THIS ARTICLE
