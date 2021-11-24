Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

BOYS BASKETBALL

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 48, AUBURNDALE 46 (OT)

WITTENBERG - Lucas Yeske scored 16 points, Alex Willfahrt scored 10 points and Mason White Eagle scored nine points to help the Chargers outlast the Eagles in overtime.

Auburndale 23 20 3 - 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20 23 5 - 48

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Yeske 16, Willfahrt 10, M. White Eagle 9, Weinfurter 4, Cottrell-Robinson 3, Weber 2, Quinlan 2. 3-pt: Yeske 3, Cottrell-Robinson. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 21.

ATHENS 47, OWEN-WITHEE 40

ATHENS - Cooper Diedrich scored 21 points to lift the Bluejays over the Blackhawks.

Aiden Janke chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds for Athens.

Owen-Withee 22 18 - 40

Athens 25 22 - 47

Athens: Sheahan 5, Diedrich 21, Wolf 1, Lepak 9, Janke 11. 3-pt: Sheahan, Lepak, Janke 2. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 14.

ALMOND-BANCROFT 74, TIGERTON 20

ALMOND - The Eagles flew out to a 35-point halftime lead in the win over the Tigers.

Ayden Phillips led Almond-Bancroft with 21 points. T.J. Lamb added 15 points, while Elijah Applebee had 11 points. Lamb scored 13 of his points in the first half.

Tigerton was led by Zeke Griepentrog’s nine points.

Tigerton 6 14 - 20

Almond-Bancroft 41 33 - 74

Tigerton: C. Wanta 2, L. Wanta 3, Graham 6, Griepentrog 9. 3-pt: L. Wanta. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 13.

Almond-Bancroft: Dernbach 7, Pratt 2, Lamb 15, Applebee 11, Phillips 21, Zinda 4, Huntington 4, Kroeger 2, Omernick 8. 3-pt: Lamb, Applebee. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAU CLAIRE NORTH 71, MARSHFIELD 54

MARSHFIELD - Danielle Minsaas scored 14 points for the Tigers in the nonconference loss.

Eau Claire North 41 30 - 71

Marshfield 27 27 - 54

Eau Claire North: Adrian 2, O’Keefe 8, Bushendorf 4, Gilbert 3, Hutchinson 29, Polus 8, Smith 17.

Marshfield: Gruenling 4, Kohlbeck 3, Kilty 2, Minsaas 14, Ongna 9, Grancorvitz 4, Jakobi 7, Bousum 9, Wucherpfennig 2.

SPENCER 53, GRANTON 9

GRANTON - Heavyn Kind scored 32 points to lead the Rockets to the victory.

Spencer 25 28 - 53

Granton 3 6 - 9

Spencer: Knecht 4, Meyer 2, Kind 32, C. Krause 1, Wehrman 3, Mlsna 4, Becker 2, J. Krause 3, Sallach 2. 3-pt: Kind 2, Wehrman. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 8.

Granton: Pongratz 2, Walter 5, Reinart 2. 3-pt: Walter. FT: 2-3. Fouls: 11.

PACELLI 66, MARION 9

STEVENS POINT - The Cardinals amassed a 27-point halftime lead and cruised to a lopsided win over the Mustangs.

Amelia Jacoby and Anna Van Order led Pacelli with 24 and 15 points, respectively.

Aran Pla-Sarquella paced Marion with five points.

Marion 3 6 - 9

Pacelli 30 36 - 66

Marion: Roe 2, Pla-Sarquella 5, Robinson 2. 3-pt: Pla-Sarquella. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 14.

Pacelli: A. Van Order 15, Strizel 7, Schober 4, Trzinski 2, Jacoby 24, Vaughn 8, Grover 2, Yenter 4. 3-pt: Van Order, Strizel. FT: 6-16. Fouls: 10.

MOSINEE 47, D.C. EVEREST 39

MOSINEE - Mosinee outscored the Evergreens by six points at the free throw line and 15-9 on 3-pointers to pick up the win.

Alexis Freiboth led Mosinee with 16 points.

D.C. Everest was led by Kiara Hammond with 22 points.

D.C. Everest 18 21 - 39

Mosinee 21 26 - 47

D.C. Everest: Beiler 3, Hammond 22, Zuleger 7, Stowell 4, Kislow 3. 3-pt: Beiler, Hammond 2. FT: 6-9. Fouls: 20.

Mosinee: Freiboth 16, Lehman 7, Martin 4, Selenske 5, Fitzgerald 7, Maurer 2, Shnowske 6. 3-pt: Freiboth 2, Lehman, Shnowske 2. FT: 12-23. Fouls: 9.

XAVIER 63, AMHERST 47

AMHERST - The Hawks outscored the Falcons 32-18 in the second half to pull away for a win.

Leaders for Xavier were Halle Vande Hey with 17 points, Molly Martine with 14 points and Kylee Standish with 10 points.

Sydney Lehman led Amherst with 20 points.

Xavier 31 32 - 63

Amherst 29 18 - 47

Xavier: Standish 10, Fields 2, B. Feldkamp 7, Vande Hey 17, D. Feldkamp 7, Martine 14, Stempa 4, Neumann 2. 3-pt: Standish 2, B. Feldkamp, Vande Hey, D. Feldkamp, Martine. FT: 13-23. Fouls: 17.

Amherst: Eiden 4, Wall 6, P. Jastromski 2, Schulfer 6, S. Jastromski 2, Maves 3, Spadoni 4, Lehman 20. 3-pt: Maves. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 20.

AUBURNDALE 59, STRATFORD 47

AUBURNDALE - Annamarie Aue scored 12 points in the first half and Aliah Hamus and Gracie Krings combined for 18 points in the second half in the Eagles’ win over the Tigers.

Aue finished with a team-leading 18 points for Auburndale. Hamus and Krings both scored 11 points, while Samantha Stanton finished with 10 points.

Stratford was led by Ella Heidmann, Lauren Kraus and Tessa Berg with eight points each.

Stratford 22 25 - 47

Auburndale 31 28 - 59

Stratford: Heidmann 8, Kraus 8, Linzmeier 5, Berg 8, Kautmann 6, Christopherson 6, Hollatz 6. 3-pt: Heidmann, Linzmeier, Christopherson 2, Hollatz FT: 8-13. Fouls: 15.

Auburndale: Hamus 11, Krings 11, Becker 4, Grimm 4, Stanton 10, Aue 18, Hasenohrl 1. 3-pt: Krings 3, Stanton 2, Aue 2. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 17.

COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 44, COLBY 35

MARSHFIELD - Hailey Zimmerman scored 11 points to lead the Dons to the win over the Hornets.

Kya Viegut led Colby with 11 points. Brett Schmitt added 10.

Colby 22 13 - 35

Columbus Catholic 25 19 - 44

Colby: B. Schmitt 10, Viegut 11, Willner 4, H. Schmitt 5, Krause 3, Orth 2. 3-pt: Schmitt. FT: 12-24. Fouls: 13.

Columbus Catholic: Callaghan 3, Torbeg 2, Wilczek 4, Casperson 4, Zimmerman 11, Stratman 9, Sommer 2, Kibbel 9. 3-pt: Zimmerman, Kibbel. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 16.

ALMOND-BANCROFT 65, TIGERTON 20

ALMOND - The Eagles raced to a 35-17 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Tigers.

Jillian Newby paced Almond-Bancroft with 14 points, while Messina Meddaugh and Carlee Lamb added 10 points each.

Elizabeth Robbins scored 10 points to lead Tigerton.

Tigerton 17 3 - 20

Almond-Bancroft 35 30 - 65

Tigerton: Meddaugh 10, Omernik 8, Newby 14, Lamb 10, Rendall 2, Seymour 8, Potts 2, Stiles 4, Dernbach 7. 3-pt: Meddaugh 2, Newby 3, Dernbach. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 17.

Almond-Bancroft: Breaker 3, Stueck 2, Swartz 1, Robbins 10, Jobe 4. 3-pt: Breaker. FT: 7-19. Fouls: 12.

SURING 50, ROSHOLT 26

SURING - Christine Sleeter scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to the win over the Hornets.

Rosholt 9 17 - 26

Suring 21 29 - 50

Rosholt: Trzebiatowski 4, B. Lemanczyk 2, Trzinski 1, Rogalla 1, A. Lemanczyk 4, Skortz 5, Wierzba 4, Lorbiecki 5. 3-pt: Lorbiecki. FT: 7-12.

Suring: Thomson 7, Mahoney 4, Bailey 5, Cramer 6, Sleeter 21, Garrigan 6. 3-pt: Sleeter 2. FT: 8-19.

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 51, ANTIGO 28

ANTIGO - Reese Rogowski and Faith Resch combined for 38 points to lift the Chargers over the Red Robins.

Rogowski led Wittenberg-Birnamwood with 24 points and Resch added 14.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Betry 2, Deruchowski 6, Rogowski 24, Stewart 1, Resch 14, Schram 4. 3-pt: Rogowski 3, Deruchowski 2. FT: 14-28. Fouls: 15.

PITTSVILLE 45, NEKOOSA 38

PITTSVILLE - The Panthers knocked off the Papermakers by using balanced scoring.

Gwyn Kumm had eight points to lead Pittsville, while Emma Bowden had seven points.

All of Nekoosa’s points came from Kiya Kolo with 21 points and Talya Wenger with 17 points.

MOSINEE 72, SHAWANO 28 (MONDAY)

SHAWANO - Mosinee led 45-6 at halftime in the nonconference win.

Jenna Placek led Mosinee with 15 points and Alexis Freiboth added 14.

Shawano was led by Brianna Wright with 16 points.

Mosinee 45 27 - 72

Shawano 6 22 - 28

Mosinee: Freiboth 14, Placek 15, Lehman 10, Martin 6, Selenske 7, Fitzgerald 9, Maurer 7, Bauman 4. 3-pt: Placek, Lehman, Selenske, Fitzgerald, Maurer 2. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 7.

Shawano: Wright 16, Bystol 4, Popelka 4, Theis 4. 3-pt: Wright 4. FT: 0-2. Fouls: 14.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC 36, PORT EDWARDS 16 (MONDAY)

PORT EDWARDS - Maggie Wulf scored 12 points to lead the Cardinals to the victory.

Newman Catholic 18 18 - 36

Port Edwards 8 8 - 16

Newman Catholic: Wulf 12, Zeimetz 8, Shields 4, Jankowski 4, Severson 2, Bates 2, Zenk 2, Galang 2. 3-pt: Zeimetz. FT: 5-7.

Port Edwards: Martin 5, Sillars 5, Shroda 2, Ellingson 2, Ruiz 2. 3-pt: Sillars. FT: 1-5.

BOYS HOCKEY

MOSINEE 7, APPLETON UNITED 4

MOSINEE - Trailing 3-2 midway through the second period, Mosinee scored five straight goals to defeat the United.

Mosinee took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Elliot Yirkovsky’s goal.

Appleton United evened things up with a goal by Dane Heindel.

Mosinee went back ahead on Ondrej Napravnik’s goal before Appleton responded with goals by Kenny Kapheim and Heindel.

Then at 11:27 of the second period, Mosinee went on its run, getting goals from Caden Schmirler, Jaegar Dhein, Napravnik, Schmirler and Carter Daul.

Appleton United got its final goal from Ben Tomasetti.

Grant Kuklinski had two assists for Mosinee. John Reede had 15 saves in goal for Mosinee.

Luke Kelly had 33 saves for Appleton United.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 3, REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS/MAUSTON 2

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Red Raiders trailed 2-0 after the first period but rallied with two goals in the second and one in the third for the comeback win.

Josh Dekarske had two goals and Carsen Gause had one for Wisconsin Rapids. Dekarske scored the winning goal in the third period with assists from Jacob Dekarske and Gause.

Brady Baldwin and Logan DeMars scored the goals for Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.

Dakota Blasky made 13 saves for Wisconsin Rapids. Cooper Oakes tallied 33 saves for Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston.

WAUSAU EAST/MERRILL UNITED 6, SHAWANO/BONDUEL/CLINTONVILLE 1

WAUSAU - Wausau East/Merrill United scored three goals in the second and third periods to secure the lopsided win.

Nicholas Bodner’s hat trick led the way for Wausau East/Merrill. Andrew Franken, Eli Pagel and Zach Pagel added one goal each. Eli Pagel had three assists.

Noah Davids scored the goal for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville.

Dylan Prochaska recorded 44 saves for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville. Jake Furrer had 24 saves for Wausau East/Merrill.

