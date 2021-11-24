Add bacon to your gifts this holiday season with a special wrapping paper

The gift wrap that keeps on giving this holiday season is bacon.

The scent of bacon will cover your gifts with Hormel, Black Label Bacon Wrapping Paper.

The wrapping paper comes with the sizzling aroma of the breakfast staple, in a decorative weave pattern.

The bacon wrapping paper is only available through a contest held by Hormel.

Register this week for a chance to win a slab of the savory stuff

You can register here .