ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Add bacon to your gifts this holiday season with a special wrapping paper

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZyye_0d5j5Hpc00

The gift wrap that keeps on giving this holiday season is bacon.

The scent of bacon will cover your gifts with Hormel, Black Label Bacon Wrapping Paper.

The wrapping paper comes with the sizzling aroma of the breakfast staple, in a decorative weave pattern.

The bacon wrapping paper is only available through a contest held by Hormel.

Register this week for a chance to win a slab of the savory stuff

You can register here .

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Us Weekly Favorites: 17 Holiday Gifts We Personally Love for 2021

We thrive during the holiday season. For Us, it’s all about the shopping. We can’t get enough of the major deals and holiday specials — and we want to ensure that every gift someone unwraps from Us is a complete and total winner. That’s why we love creating gift guides of all types, whether you’re shopping for a pet lover or a someone who’s always on the go.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thepioneerwoman.com

Bacon-Wrapped Turkey

Bacon is such a magical ingredient. It's delicious on its own, but when you wrap it around ordinary foods, it instantly makes them into something special. Over the years, Ree Drummond has wrapped many ingredients in bacon, like her Bacon-Shrimp Skewers or Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus Bundles. This year, though, she's going a step further and wrapping her Thanksgiving turkey in bacon! Yep, this bacon-wrapped turkey is dripping in smokey, porky goodness and is sure to be the star of your Thanksgiving menu.
RECIPES
Mashed

Hormel And Coolio Make Gifts Sizzle With Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper

There's no denying the fact that people love bacon. According to SFGate, the average American eats about 18 pounds of bacon per year, and Foodimentary says these tasty strips of pork are a constant presence in more than half of American households. While best-known as something enjoyed on the side of scrambled eggs or on a breakfast sandwich, bacon has become more than just a breakfast meat. It's a versatile ingredient that can be used to add crunch and salt to almost any dish, whether it's layered on a BLT, crushed up on top of macaroni and cheese, or paired with chocolate for a sweet and salty dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffingtonPost

Get Ready For The Holidays Early With These Cool Gift Wrap Options

Whether you plan on waiting until the last minute to start wrapping gifts this year or you’re already setting time aside to do it next week, you’re going to need some wrapping paper. Before you know it, Christmas Day will be right around the corner. If you don’t feel like venturing out to the store to peruse picked-over options or you want some unique paper to make sure your loved ones’ gifts stand out under the tree, you’ll likely find what you’re looking for at Amazon. When you’re on the product page and at checkout, you’ll be able to see an estimated delivery date so you can be sure it’ll arrive at your door in time to use.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Wrapping Paper#Gift Wrap#Food Drink
meatpoultry.com

Hormel’s new bacon holiday wrap

AUSTIN, Minn. — As the holidays grow near, Hormel Black Label Bacon wants to help customers wrap up their shopping. The brand announced earlier in November that it would launch a bacon scented wrapping paper. Bacon lovers are eligible to register for a chance to win the Black Label wrapping...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kitsapdailynews.com

Give the gift of live music to your Bremerton community this holiday season

There are things that we all have in common and things that make us different, but one thing that draws people together, no matter where they’re from, is music. Music takes many forms in our lives — from concerts to background tracks in movies — it crosses cultures and languages and brings colour and joy to daily life. Often, we don’t even notice how much it enriches our lives until it is gone.
BREMERTON, WA
thurstontalk.com

Santa Photos, Gift-Wrapping, and More Holiday Fun Return to Capital Mall for the 2021 Holiday Season

It’s time for Christmas cheer! And the best place for that is the mall, of course! Capital Mall Marketing & Business Development Manager Stefanie Cicerello is excited to announce that they are bringing back their holiday events for the 2021 holiday season. They have a full calendar of fun events and activities for the whole family, including photos with Santa, free gift-wrapping, and more.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox40

Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. Discover unique holiday cards from Minted, all designed by their community of 16,000 independent artists from around the world, who you support with every purchase. The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky takes the reins on holiday...
LIFESTYLE
GreenMatters

Easy and Last-Minute Vegan Thanksgiving Sides, to Add to Your Feast This Holiday Season

There's been a long-standing rumor that vegans can't have fun on Thanksgiving — though evidently, that isn't the case. In addition to the many plant-based roasts that have entered the market over the last few years, as well as vegan wines, there are so many vegetables and carbs that pair beautifully with any Thanksgiving feast. And if you're looking to supply your feast with some easy vegan Thanksgiving sides, we totally have you covered.
RECIPES
Time Out Global

The best Christmas gifts for that special lady in your life

Got a lucky lady in your life? Whether she's your mother, wife or friend, make her feel extra special this Christmas with a gift that's tailored to her taste and personality. From beauty gurus and technology geeks, to foodies and outdoor enthusiasts, here's the ultimate gifting list for every flavour of woman.
SHOPPING
Click2Houston.com

4 unique holiday-season outings to add to your ‘must-visit’ list

This holiday season downtown will be brighter than ever in Houston. Wondering what you’ll see and experience? We recommend building a list, then knocking off all the fun items, one by one. You can plan out your weekends in advance, so that there’s plenty of time to take in all the sights and sounds that accompany the holidays.
HOUSTON, TX
Apartment Therapy

Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper Is a Now Thing

Are you looking to make a statement during the holidays this year? Then you might want to turn your attention to this bacon-scented wrapping paper that will turn every gift you give into a gag gift — no pun intended (hopefully). Hormel Black Label Bacon is releasing limited-edition bacon-scented wrapping...
FOOD & DRINKS
wfxb.com

Some People Say Wrapping Gifts is the Worst Part of the Holidays

According to a holiday survey, 52% say the worst part of the entire season is wrapping presents. They detest t so much, they’d rather pay a professional to wrap their gifts. Half will go out of their way to avoid buying gifts that will be difficult to wrap like bicycles, gym equipment and guitars.
hamlethub.com

Free Holiday Gift Wrapping Service

Free Holiday Gift Wrapping Service provided by the Teen Leadership Council and Patterson Library. Happy Wrappers from the Teen Leadership Council will provide complimentary gift wrapping. All wrapping paper, gift bags, labels and bows will be provided while supplies last. Simple wrap does not include box, bring gift ready to wrap.
ADVOCACY
The Kitchn

Juicy Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

Attach the words “bacon-wrapped” to just about any food, and I’m in. I have the salty strips to thank for helping me fall in love with Brussels sprouts, and they even earned me a standing ovation at the holiday table when I draped a braided bacon blanket over the turkey.
RECIPES
Daily Record

Holiday gift-wrapping fundraiser slated for Dec. 11

Starpoint will host a holiday gift wrapping event on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fremont Center For the Arts, located 505 Macon Ave. They will provide full service wrapping and gifts can be picked up at Starpoint, 700 S. 8th St. Though there is no fee it is encouraged to donate by check, cash, or credit card. Donations will benefit Starpoint consumers.
CAÑON CITY, CO
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago startup gift guide: 15 unique finds to add to your holiday wish list

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're looking for a unique gift from a local Chicago business, we've got you covered. In this year's Chicago Inno Holiday Gift Guide, we're featuring items from a range of Chicago startups. Whether you're shopping for a foodie, fisherman or a fan of Thomas the Tank Engine, our list this year has 15 Chicago-made finds with a range of budgets in mind.
CHICAGO, IL
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy