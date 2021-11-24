ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The consignment industry booms during pandemic

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bhVB_0d5j5F4A00

The consignment business sector is seeing a major boost in sales.

Experts say the heightened prices of fast fashion items and furniture may be driving the trend.

Local stores on the other hand credit the increased popularity to stay-at-home orders and thrift-savvy Tik Tok users.

In this economy, a new pair of boots or couch doesn't come cheap. That's why people are turning to second-hand stores. Because they're getting good-quality items for a fraction of the price.

Steve Humphreys, owner of second-hand shop Vogue Vintage says since the pandemic, his business has really started to boom.

"People seem to have some money and you know, we have the right things that they want and can't find elsewhere," Humphreys said. "You know you can run all over the city trying to find a wooden coffee table nobody even has one, we might have three of them."

Economics professor Allen Goodman said COVID-19 has drastically changed consumer behavior.

People do have more money because up until recently they weren't using it to go on vacations and or eat out every night.

Stay at home orders also meant people had a lot more time to clean out their closets and dust off their gently used furniture.

Melanie Williams, owner of Regeneration Clothing said when she re-opened her doors customers were anxious to shop and sell.

"The first day we opened after quarantine our regulars were waiting outside," she said. "I'm going to start crying just thinking about it, but it was just really beautiful to reconnect again and see someone so excited to come back and shop."

According to a resale report by Thred Up, an online consignment giant, the secondhand market is expected to double in the next five years reaching $77 billion. That projected growth is driven by more sellers putting better products into the market.

"I think also people are realizing like you know we have Gucci shoes for 80 bucks and that's a great deal," Williams said.

The number of first-time buyers of secondhand clothes jumped by 33 million last year. Williams credits that in part to Tik Tok users and the realization that fast fashion is not so great for the environment.

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

China’s Pinduoduo revenue disappoints as pandemic-led shopping boom wanes

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc posted quarterly revenue that missed market estimates on Friday as the appetite for online shopping diminished with vaccinations and relaxed curbs aiding the reopening of the economy. Shares of the Shanghai-based company, down nearly 54% this year, fell nearly 12% in premarket trading. With...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Consignment#Fast Fashion#Vogue Vintage#Regeneration Clothing
strategy+business

Innovation resilience during the pandemic—and beyond

In September 2020, six months after COVID-19 had been declared a pandemic, the 13th annual Global Innovation Index (GII) predicted that innovation spending would hold strong in the year ahead. We made this assertion based on years of analysis: through its ranking of the innovation performance of more than 130 economies around the world and analysis of global innovation trends, the GII has, since 2007, provided a benchmark for the state of innovation investment and related activities. For example, GII analyses found that during the 2008–09 global financial crisis, several economies experienced no aggregate R&D declines, and for others, the fall was short-lived.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

The Hours Stolen To Overtime During The Pandemic

Among the challenges presented by working from home, or working flexibly, over the last 18 months, the etiquette around logging off is one of the trickier ones to navigate. For those of us still working from home some of the time, the absence of a commute can turn up the pressure to work beyond the standard 9-5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
etftrends.com

Technology Giving Boost to Booming Construction Industry

The passage of the sprawling infrastructure bill will be a boon for the construction industry for years to come, but it’s not the only thing that will help boost the industry even higher. Technology has become increasingly important within construction, particularly in the midst of supply chain issues and labor shortages for small- and mid-cap companies, reports ForConstructionPros.com.
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Growing social+NFT industry player ‘Boom’ launches bug-bounty campaign

Boom is a key player in the emerging social + nonfungible token (NFT) revolution that will form an important pillar of the incoming metaverse. As a decentralized social + NTF platform, Boom allows users to interact with and meaningfully support key opinion leaders around the world while earning rewards. Social...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

After 90,000 restaurants closed during the pandemic, one investment fund is doubling down on the industry

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The pandemic decimated U.S. restaurants: An estimated 90,000 restaurants shut down, 5.9 million workers lost their jobs, and nearly a quarter of Americans stopped eating out entirely. Even today, half of small restaurants struggle to pay rent, and many operate at limited capacity and struggle to hire workers and get supplies like paper napkins and to-go boxes.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Target Worth?

Target is one of America's oldest retail chains and ranks as the world's 11th-largest retailer. Here's how Target's performance has affected its market value.
RETAIL
CBS Baltimore

Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
mining-technology.com

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in mining industry robotics roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for robotics hiring among mining industry companies in the three months ending September. The number of roles in Europe made up 22.6% of total robotics jobs – up from 0.4% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a...
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

North America is seeing a hiring boom in mining industry cybersecurity roles

North America extended its dominance for cybersecurity hiring among mining industry companies in the three months ending September. The number of roles in North America made up 70.6 per cent of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 50.2 per cent in the same quarter last year. That was followed by...
MARKETS
CreditCards.com

Tips for holiday travel during the pandemic

Holiday travel is on the books again for many this year. If you’re planning to get out of town, or even out of the country, you’ll want to be organized, safe and extra patient. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our...
TRAVEL
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy