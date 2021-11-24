ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sentenced for sending bomb hoax to UK vaccine plant

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d5j5EBR00

A man who sent a bomb hoax to a U.K. coronavirus vaccine factory and similar parcels elsewhere, including a laboratory in Wuhan, China, was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Wednesday.

About 120 people had to be evacuated from a plant in Wales producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca shots in January after Anthony Collins, 54, sent a suspicious package there. The British army’s bomb disposal unit was called and production of the vaccine was halted, but the batch was salvaged later after bomb experts found no explosives in the parcel.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall said Collins “was fully aware of the impact his actions would have and chose to impede the vaccine rollout when the program was still in its infancy.”

Authorities also intercepted similar packages Collins sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, a laboratory in Wuhan and a U.S. Air Force base in England.

His defense lawyer Janice Brennan said Collins had a diagnosed personality disorder and had long been obsessed with sending letters and parcels. He had developed an “obsessive interest” in COVID-19 and vaccines, she added.

But Judge David Griffith-Jones said Collins deliberately sent a bomb hoax “knowing perfectly well that it would cause fear and mayhem.”

When arrested, Collins told police that the package — which contained a calculator, a garden glove, four batteries among other items — was meant to help scientists and the government cope with COVID-19.

The judge said Collins' insistence that he intended to help was “childish and quite perverse.”

He sentenced Collins to 27 months in prison, with time that he had already spent in custody to be deducted.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wrexham vaccine plant: Fake bomb 'had defendant's address inside'

A suspicious parcel contained the name and address of a man accused of causing a bomb scare at a Covid vaccine factory, a court has heard. Production was halted at the AstraZeneca plant in Wrexham in January, and the building was evacuated after the parcel was found. A garden glove...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Medscape News

Boris Urges UK to Vaccinate, As Hospital Bombing Pushes UK Threat to 'Severe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed the attack outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday, November 14, confirming that the Government is treating the incident as a terrorist attack as officials continue to investigate the details and its motivation. "My thoughts remain with all those affected, and, on behalf of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Wrexham Covid vaccine plant: Man guilty of sending suspect package

A man has been found guilty of sparking a bomb scare by sending a suspicious package to a Covid vaccine plant. Anthony Collins, 54, from Chatham, Kent, was convicted of posting an article to the factory in Wrexham, with the intention of inducing the belief it was likely to explode or ignite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Marshall
Person
Anthony Collins
Person
Boris Johnson
abc17news.com

UK police release 4 men held over Liverpool taxi bombing

LONDON (AP) — British police have released four men arrested under terrorism laws by detectives investigating a homemade bomb explosion in a Liverpool taxi. Police have named the suspected bomber, who died, as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who came to Britain as an asylum-seeker several years ago and had converted to Christianity. Al Swealmeen was killed and a taxi driver injured when a blast ripped through the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police have called the blast a terrorist act, but say they are still working to determine the motive. Four men in their 20s who had been detained under the Terrorism Act were released late Monday. Police said they are “satisfied with the accounts they have provided.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The move comes after police said a blast in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was caused by a homemade bomb. The explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday is being treated as a terrorist incident, but police say the motive remains unclear. The blast killed the passenger, named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, and injured the taxidriver. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast involved an improvised explosive device made and carried by the deceased passenger. Four men, thought to be associates of the attacker, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Vaccine plant bomb hoaxer jailed and Christmas food shortages warning

Poland has recorded more than 25,000 daily infections for the first time since April, as much of Europe battles a fourth wave of the pandemic. There were 28,380 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours - a 17% increase from cases reported a week ago - and 460 coronavirus-related deaths. The government has so far been reluctant to introduce more restrictions, citing street protests in the Netherlands and Austria. But earlier this week, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said restrictions could be reintroduced if the infection rate did not begin to fall by mid-December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Uk#Oxford#British#U S Air Force
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three jailed over £4.5m plot to smuggle drugs sealed in fish tanks

Three men have been jailed for a total of 40 years after being convicted of using a removal firm as a front for an international drug smuggling conspiracy.Mark Youell, 64, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was recorded telling Alfred Rumbold, 65, from Orpington, Kent, and 73-year-old removal driver Brian Wright “We’re gonna hit the jackpot”, while plotting to import 55kg of class A drugs with a street value of £4.5 million inside fish tanks.In a series of recordings made by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Youell also told the men that they were going to make “f****** mega dough” with the scheme.According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Ex-Marine Charged With Making Hoax Bomb Threat at New York FBI Headquarters

A 33-year-old New York City man has been charged in connection to making a hoax bomb threat Wednesday, according to federal and local authorities. Gerardo Manuel Checo Nunez, of Queens, is facing one count of conveying false information and hoaxes in connection with the alleged bomb threat, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

461K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy