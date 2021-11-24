ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Holiday travel season begins

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNOCS_0d5j5CPz00

Whether you're traveling by plane or by car, the busiest travel days of the year have arrived.

The number of passengers in airports over the next couple of days is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. Tucson International Airport is expecting about 60,000 passengers to come through the airport through Monday, November 29.

AAA predicts about 4.2 million people will be traveling by plane, so airport officials recommend arriving to the airport as early as possible. For a smoother, stress free travel experience, TSA and airport officials are recommending that people arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Tucson International Airport's Chief Operating Officer Bruce Goetz said they are looking forward for the many passengers this year. Compared to 2020, the number of passengers is up by 50% but it's just shy of the levels in 2019.

"We are thrilled that airlines have put more seats in the market and the full planes are a testament to people wanting to fly out of our great airport," Goetz said.

TSA official Patricia Mancha said it's important to pack your patience and make sure that you didn't pack any prohibited items.

With the big holiday meal ahead, it is possible to bring certain foods with you to your destination, according to TSA.

"The good news is that you can travel with some food like pumpkin pies are allow and so are casseroles," she said. "A great way to think abou it though if you have a question, if you can spread it, spill it, pour it or pump it – 3.4 ounces.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Anchorage Daily News

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on flights, cruises and more for Alaska travelers

Many of us have iconic memories of the Thanksgiving holiday. I still sing “Over the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house we go,” because we actually did that as kids. Way back when on Thanksgiving Day, our family would pile into our car and drive from our home across the Willamette River in Portland. From there, my dad traced a path to a small community near Oregon City where my grandmother was preparing the turkey.
CBS Baltimore

More Than 31K Passengers Flew Out Of BWI On Wednesday, Marking New Pandemic High Point

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for departing passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said. Yesterday, Nov 24 was a new high point for departing passenger traffic at #BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic. @TSA officers screened 31,178 departing passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 28,849 from July 16. #HolidaysAtBWI #Open4BizMD https://t.co/EfV8ZqC8iO — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) November 25, 2021 Transportation Security Administration officers at BWI screened 31,178 departing passengers on Wednesday, surpassing the airport’s previous pandemic-era high of 28,849 passengers on July 16. TSA reported 2,311,978 people passed through airport security checkpoints across the country yesterday, about 88% of the volume on the day before Thanksgiving in 2019, before the existence of COVID-19 was widely known. BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday, @TSA officers screened 2,311,978 individuals at checkpoints around the country. The figure represents 88% versus pre-pandemic volume screened in 2019 for that same day of the week. pic.twitter.com/yMO1hcTub2 — TSA (@TSA) November 25, 2021  
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
CBS Denver

Travelers Report Smooth Operations At Denver International Airport On Busy Day Before Thanksgiving

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – According to AAA, airlines have made a near full recovery since the start of the pandemic and this holiday, those traveling by air should expect more people than ever before. On Wednesday, what was predicted to be one of the busiest days of the week, anxious families arrived hours early only to find minimal lines inside of the airport. (credit: CBS) “I think we got here way too early,” said Mike Schwartz. The Schwartz family was pleasantly surprised by the scene inside the airport, however; parking did present its fair share of challenges. “So far it has been very easy, the...
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Travel#Tsa#Mobile Devices#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
The Independent

Air arrivals down 54% on pre-Covid levels

UK air travel remains more than 50% below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.Just 4.5 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data.That was two-and-a-half times more than the figure of 1.7 million in October last year, but 54% lower than the 9.8 million arrivals during the same month in 2019.The aviation industry has previously said the relaxation of travel rules ahead of the October half-term unleashed pent-up demand.Some 61% of air arrivals into the UK last month were British nationals.The total number of arrivals between April 2020 and October 2021 was 53% lower than...
WORLD
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

A woman passenger allegedly breastfed a cat on board a Delta flight from Atlanta

A passenger allegedly made a desperate plea to flight crew after spotting a person engaging in a gross act with her pet cat. A screenshot has gone viral of what looks like a pilot messaging system that suggests a passenger on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta began breastfeeding her cat and refused to stop despite repeated requests from the crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
BoardingArea

Terror on the tarmac: takeoff aborted, plane evacuated

An Azul Airlines flight aborted its takeoff over an electrical problem and initiated its emergency evacuation protocol sending panicked passengers to the tarmac over fears the plane might explode. The Airbus A320 plane was bound for Sao Paolo and originated from the Marechal Rondon International Airport in Cuiaba on November...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy