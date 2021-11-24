ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Police arrest man after suspected racially aggravated incident at Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland football match

By Georgina Cutler
Sunderland Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Mercia Police confirmed they have arrested a man following the match last night, Tuesday, 23 November. The force said that the man, who is in his 60s and from the Durham area, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and remains in police custody. Following the...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rape arrest after man attacked in Bolton town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre. The attack happened on Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on 7 November, Greater Manchester Police said. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Police investigate apparent road rage incident in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - An apparent road rage incident on a Vermont road has one man going before a judge in December. Police say Todd Gailano, 39, was driving 40 mph on Route 7 in Sunderland while swerving and almost hitting other cars. They say he was passed by another...
SUNDERLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Football#Hate Crime#Sunderland Afc#Safc#Matchday#Echo
BBC

Cardiff stabbing: Man arrested after city centre incident

A man has been arrested after a stabbing near the centre of Cardiff. South Wales Police said the incident took place on Hansen Street, off Dumballs Road, Butetown, at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday. The street has been closed. The force said a 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fourfourtwo.com

Daniel Udoh earns 10-man Shrewsbury point against Sunderland

Daniel Udoh’s second-half strike helped struggling 10-man Shrewsbury come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Sunderland. The forward’s goal on the hour mark cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener – and came after the hosts had seen David Davis sent off on the stroke of half-time. The visitors went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunderland Echo

Shrewsbury Town 1 Sunderland 1: Story of the night as Daniel Udoh earns hosts a point following Alex Pritchard opener and David Davis red card

The Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady. It’s a result which moved Lee Johnson’s side back into the League One play-off places after three consecutive league defeats – and they still have games in hand on the sides above them.
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

'It’s not good enough': Alex Pritchard makes honest admission after Sunderland's draw with 10-man Shrewsbury

The 28-year-old scored his first goal for the club, following his move from Huddersfield in the summer, when opened the scoring with a fine strike in the 16th minute. Shrewsbury were then reduced to 10 men when David Davis was sent off for a late challenge on Nathan Broadhead before half-time, yet Sunderland failed to make their man advantage count.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town appeal David Davis ban after Sunderland dismissal

Shrewsbury Town have appealed David Davis' three-match suspension that came as a result of his first-half stoppage time red card against Sunderland on Tuesday. The defensive midfielder was shown a straight red by referee Peter Wright for a foul on visiting striker Nathan Broadhead. The dismissal would leave the experienced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Twelve police injured in disorder at Leicester vs Legia Warsaw Europa League game

Twelve police officers were injured during disorder at Leicester’s Europa League match with Legia Warsaw.Leicestershire Police said seven people were arrested following the match at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.Two officers were taken to hospital, one with a broken wrist and the other with concussion, after police responded to disorder which broke out within the away fans’ section during the second half, the force said.A number of flares were set off and some fans attempted to breach the segregated line, assaulting officers in the process.Leicester won the match 3-1, which sent them to the top of their Europa...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy