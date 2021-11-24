Captaincy just one trait First Teamers share

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated S Roderic Teamer to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list, the club announced Saturday. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Teamer joined the Silver and Black in June after spending a portion of the 2021 offseason with the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot, 205-pound cornerback has appeared in 10 games with six starts over his career, recording 45 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one interception and two passes defensed.
