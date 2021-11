A man who killed two people, including his 4-year-old niece, when he set a car on fire pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison. Derrick Lashun Hobbs pleaded guilty earlier this month in a Douglas County courtroom. On Tuesday, Hobbs was booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, according to the state Department of Corrections.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO