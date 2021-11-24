Kertzie ends career of service with fire department

The Owatonna Foundation visited the Owatonna Fire Department Thursday to thank them for their service to the Owatonna community and to learn about the life saving equipment that the Owatonna Foundation helped them purchase through a matching grant of $10,000. Pictured here in the back row from left to right is Trustee Bill Beers, President Tom Dufresne, Firefighter Arik Brase, Vice President Dave Ramsey, and Trustee Brandon Wayne. Kneeling in the front row is Trustee Chad Lange, Firefighters Bob Hager and Ryan Seykora.
