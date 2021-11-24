Uber driver shot, killed after argument at bowling alley and nightclub, police say

Union City shooting Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Cru Soufside

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police are investigating after they say an Uber driver was shot and killed outside a local bowling alley and nightclub.

Police responded to Cru Lounge Soufside at 5100 Goodson Connector Road Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police that an Uber driver and a security guard got into an argument.

Police said the two men exchanged gunfire and the Uber driver was killed.

The security guard remained on scene and was detained by police, but police have not said if he will face charges.

Police have not identified the victim as they are working to notify the driver’s family.

Channel 2 is working to learn what led up to the argument.

