Social care reforms ‘a working-class dementia tax’, says Starmer

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader raised concerns over the Government’s care plans during Prime Minister’s Questions. Boris Johnson is fronting a “pickpocketing operation” to introduce a “working-class dementia tax” via his social care reforms, according to Sir Keir Starmer. The Labour leader repeatedly pressed the Prime Minister over whether people would...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Social care changes will be remembered as Boris Johnson’s ‘poll tax’ moment

Boris Johnson’s social care changes are being sold as a fair proposal, since everyone is being treated the same, in terms of cost to them. As someone who lived through it, this is the same argument deployed by the Thatcher government to defend the poll tax. Technically true, socially irrelevant. I wonder if, deep down, prime ministers recognise the moment their fate is sealed?
Keir Starmer
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s social care reforms are grossly unfair

Ever been to Peppa Pig World?” the prime minister asked the bemused delegates at the CBI conference. Not many had, it seems, not least because of the Covid-19 lockdowns over the past 20 months or so, the imposition of which not being aided by Boris Johnson’s disastrous prevarications and confusions.
The Independent

Ask an expert about the potential impact of the government’s planned social care reforms

Boris Johnson’s controversial social care scheme cleared the House of Commons by a margin of 272-246 on Monday night.The majority of 26 was well below Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority, with notable absentees including former PM Theresa May and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt.The measure now faces further opposition as it moves to the House of Lords, where Baroness Finlay has said peers will “scrutinise” the government’s reforms “very carefully”.She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning: “It may be that we will say to the Commons, ‘can you think again?’ ... because, clearly, there’s a lot of disquiet”.Changes to...
Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan

Boris Johnson insisted his plans for reform of social care funding are “incredibly generous” as he sought to head off a looming backbench revolt. Some Conservative MPs warned they will not support the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics argue has been watered down since it was first announced.
Shropshire Star

Give social care staff a bonus to keep them, NHS leaders say

The social care sector currently has more than 100,000 vacancies. Social care staff should be given a bonus to stop them leaving for other jobs, health leaders have said, as they warned the NHS faces the “most difficult winter in its history”. NHS Providers urged the Government to offer cash...
The Independent

Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of ‘picking the pockets of working people’

Sir Keir Starmer claims Boris Johnson "picked the pockets of working people" as he calls the government's social care plan a "working-class dementia tax" during today’s PMQs. The Labour leader branded the prime minister a "Covent Garden pickpocket" over his broken promise that no one would have to sell their...
Shropshire Star

Starmer says it is his ‘mission’ to raise skills of young people

Addressing the CBI annual conference, the Labour leader offered a new ‘contract’ between his party and business. Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make it his “mission” to raise the level of skills of a generation of young people entering the workplace for the first time. Addressing the CBI annual...
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM facing rebellion on social care plan branded ‘inheritance tax on the north’

There’s no rest for the wicked. Following a bruising two weeks over his handling of the Paterson scandal and then diluted rail plans, Boris Johnson now potentially faces a backbench rebellion by MPs angry at his social care plans, which were sneaked out last week while eyes in Westminster were fixed on the high drama of a vote on second jobs and the PM’s appearance at a select committee. Labour and some red wall Tories are expressing concern at changes to the social care costs cap, saying they will hit the poorest hardest. A vote is expected at 10pm tonight and while Downing Street is unlikely to lose it, pushing through the plans will further sour No 10’s relationship with its northern MPs, whose patience is already being tested over the PM’s “levelling up” agenda. Elsewhere, MPs may be using private companies to reduce their tax bills, Priti Patel is coming under pressure over migrant crossings and the EU is calling on the UK to stop “posturing” in Brexit talks.
BBC

Claims about social care reform fact-checked

Plans to reform the way people pay for social care in England have been voted on by MPs. The government's proposals were approved but it faced significant opposition from other political parties and some of its own MPs - with concerns that not enough is being done to protect the poorest pensioners.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Social care reforms: How each Buckinghamshire MP voted on controversial topic

MPs last night voted in favour of proposals to reform social care in England despite a rebellion from a number of Conservatives. However, none of the rebels were from Buckinghamshire as Tory MPs from Milton Keynes, Aylesbury and Wycombe all backed the changes. All six of the county’s Conservative MPs...
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan warns Sir Keir Starmer: wealth tax will cause an exodus from London

A wealth tax could unfairly hit people who are "equity rich, but cash poor" and lead to a "flight" of high net worth individuals out of the UK, Sadiq Khan has said. The Labour Mayor of London also warned Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that his plans to "level up" the country could not happen at "the expense" of London and the South East.
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson orders return of masks as Omicron variant reaches UK

The Prime Minister also said contacts of cases of the new variant will have to isolate, regardless of their vaccination status. Boris Johnson has ordered the return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, and for contacts of Omicron cases to self-isolate, even if they are vaccinated, after the concerning variant was detected in Britain.
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson announces tightening of coronavirus rules after Omicron reaches UK

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation came after two cases of the new coronavirus variant were detected, in Nottingham and Essex. Masks will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, contacts of Omicron Covid cases must self-isolate, and international arrivals will have to quarantine until they test negative after two cases of the concerning new variant were detected in the UK.
Shropshire Star

Blackford: Independence offers escape from ‘constant crisis’ at Westminster

The SNP’s Westminster leader will say leaving the UK is the ‘pathway to safety and stability’. Scotland should choose independence to “escape the constant crisis of Westminster control”, Ian Blackford will say. The SNP’s leader at Westminster is expected to tell his party conference that the Tory Government is “engulfed...
