According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.

