Sophie Ellis-Bextor stalker warned of criminal prosecution if behaviour persists

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNishil Patel targeted the Murder On The Dancefloor singer after meeting her in passing in July last year. A man who sent Sophie Ellis-Bextor “unsettling” messages along with dozens of unwanted gifts could face criminal prosecution if he continues to contact her. Nishil Patel, 39, targeted the Murder On...

Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
Daily Mail

Brazilian girl gang who dressed as Deliveroo-style couriers to ferry drugs around London in co-ordinated pink rucksacks are jailed for total of 40 years

A Brazilian girl gang who ran a Deliveroo-style service to ferry drugs round London have been jailed for more than 40 years. The all-female group of drug couriers wore uniforms in an attempt to blend in and even wore co-ordinated pink rucksacks with a 'team' number written on, and a different coloured wallet inside with the driver's name on.
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed after filmed cutting up wraps of heroin and cocaine

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after he was filmed laughing and joking while cutting up wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his kitchen. Mohammed Nabeel was easily identified by officers after they recovered the damning evidence on his mobile phone. Mr Nabeel recorded...
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
Telegraph

Reclusive Yorkshire family kept embalmed remains of woman on her deathbed

A reclusive Japanese family who kept the embalmed remains of a dead relative at their home in a North Yorkshire village will face no further action after prosecutors decided putting them on trial was not in the public interest. The mummified remains of Cambridge-educated Rina Yasutake, 49, were found by...
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’: Violent assaults on children surge 70% at youth prison

The rate of violent assaults on children at a youth jail has surged in the past two years, with the prisons watchdog slamming conditions at the facility as “completely unacceptable”.A Prison Inspectorate report on Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution (YOI) in Kent finds that the facility, which holds 87 children aged from 15 to 18, has considerably worsened further since the last inspection in 2019 - which found that violence was “too high”.The numbers of assaults and serious assaults on children were higher than in similar establishments, with violence having caused 49 recorded injuries in the previous 12 months, resulting...
Telegraph

Stand off drowning migrants and report – or face prosecution, sailors warned

The Royal Yacht Association (RYA) has warned its members against rescuing migrants at sea amid fears they could be prosecuted and jailed for people smuggling. The RYA has advised sailors to “stand off and report” migrants rather than rescue them in face of draft laws that would prosecute them if they saved asylum seekers from drowning and brought them ashore.
Shropshire Star

Face masks to again become mandatory in shops and on public transport

The Prime Minister announced the move in the face of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Face coverings will be made compulsory in shops and on public transport in England from next week, the Prime Minister has said. Boris Johnson confirmed the move in a press conference called after two cases...
BBC

Leeds teacher helps give 1,400 children a place to sleep

A teacher in Leeds has provided beds to nearly 1,400 children in the city and says referrals are continuing to rise. Bex Wilson set up the charity Zarach in 2017 after she realised some of her pupils did not have a bed to sleep in. "Every postcode in Leeds has...
charlottesville.org

Antron Rashawn Mills and Jayden Lamar Riley sentenced in unrelated criminal prosecutions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - On Tuesday, November 16, Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Humes J Franklin sentenced Antron Rashawn Mills to twenty years in prison for indictments charging felony hit and run and involuntary manslaughter. Eight years of that sentence was suspended leaving an active sentence of twelve years. The eight years was suspended on the conditions of five years of intensive supervised probation and twenty years of good behavior.
The Independent

Three jailed over £4.5m plot to smuggle drugs sealed in fish tanks

Three men have been jailed for a total of 40 years after being convicted of using a removal firm as a front for an international drug smuggling conspiracy.Mark Youell, 64, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was recorded telling Alfred Rumbold, 65, from Orpington, Kent, and 73-year-old removal driver Brian Wright “We’re gonna hit the jackpot”, while plotting to import 55kg of class A drugs with a street value of £4.5 million inside fish tanks.In a series of recordings made by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Youell also told the men that they were going to make “f****** mega dough” with the scheme.According...
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
Shropshire Star

Funeral held for popular journalist James Driver-Fisher

Family and friends gathered to pay their respects to much-loved journalist James Driver-Fisher, who died after a road accident aged 37. James’s funeral was held at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Brierley Hill on Friday afternoon. James, who worked for the Midland News Association – publishers of the Express...
