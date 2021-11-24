Deere (DE) Tops FQ4 Views to Send Shares Higher Despite Strike Impact

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 35,706.59 while the NASDAQ fell 0.61% to 15,678.70. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.34% to 4,674.85. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,835,210 cases with around 796,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,535,760 cases and 466,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,038,730 COVID-19 cases with 613,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 259,206,800 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,186,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
