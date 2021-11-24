ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deere (DE) Tops FQ4 Views to Send Shares Higher Despite Strike Impact

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) are up over 3%...

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deere Earnings Top Views

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 35,706.59 while the NASDAQ fell 0.61% to 15,678.70. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.34% to 4,674.85. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,835,210 cases with around 796,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,535,760 cases and 466,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,038,730 COVID-19 cases with 613,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 259,206,800 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,186,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Deere Earnings Beat, Despite Strike; DE Stock Tops Buy Point

Deere & Co. (DE) climbed into a buy zone early Wednesday, after Q4 earnings beat analyst expectations, despite a quarter that was marred by the farm-equipment giant's since-resolved strike. DE stock rallied more than 5%, clearing a buy point in early Wednesday stock market action. "Our results reflect strong end-market...
UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
Deere Q4 profit jumps 69% despite strike and supply problems

Deere & Co. said its fiscal fourth-quarter profit jumped 69% on strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment despite a monthlong strike that began near the end of the period. The Moline, Illinois-based company said Wednesday that it earned $1.28 billion, or $4.12 per share, in the quarter that ended Nov. 1. The results topped Wall Street expectations. More than 10,000 Deere workers were on strike from mid-October until last week when a contract that included 10% immediate raises and an $8,500 ratification bonus was approved. Deere officials estimate the new contract will increase its pretax costs by about $250 million to $300 million a year, but that won’t put a significant dent in its profits.
Despite UAW strike, Deere earnings report reveals highest-ever net income

MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co. has reported a net income of almost $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31. Its 2020 fourth quarter net income was $757 million. Deere's fourth quarter included the first 18 days of the United Auto Workers strike, but net income was still larger in 2021 than it was in 2020.
Elliott Wave View: Dollar Index (DXY) Could Extend The Rally Higher

Short-term Elliott wave view in Dollar Index suggests cycle from October 28 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 28 low, wave 1 ended at 94.3 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 93.82. Wave 3 is currently in progress with subdivision as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 94.62 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 93.87. Index then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) to 96.24, and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 95.5.
