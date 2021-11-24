ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy (BBY) PT Lowered to $137 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik lowered the price target on Best Buy...

Evercore ISI Removes Pure Storage (PSTG) from Tactical Outperform List

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani reiterated an Outperform rating and $35.00 price target on Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) while removing
Southwest (LUV) Analyst Day Preview, Wolfe Research Reiterates Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay reiterated an Outperform rating on Southwest (NYSE: LUV) ahead of earnings on 12/8 in NYC.
Argus Reiterates Buy Rating on Vontier (VNT) Noting 3 Reasons

Argus analyst John Eade reiterated a Buy rating and $40.00 price target on Vontier (NYSE: VNT) on the belief that
So-Young Int'l (SY) PT Lowered to $9 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vincent Yu lowered the price target on So-Young Int'l (NASDAQ: SY) to $9.00 (from
Why Zoom (ZM) Stock is Up 9% Today

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading nearly 9% higher in today's pre-open on fears the new South
UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
Estee Lauder (EL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.2% to $0.60; 0.7% Yield

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 13.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.53. The dividend will be payable on
Newell Brands (NWL) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 3.8% Yield

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of
Jefferies Starts LianBio (LIAN) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee initiates coverage on LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $24.00.
Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares of Zendesk are down 18.3% since the deal was announced on October 28th. Meanwhile, shares of Momentive are 20% below the first-day implied deal price, down 10% since the deal was announced, and basically flat since rumors they were for sale first hit in early October. In fact, the market is already predicting the deal could go south. Shares of Momentive are trading about 1.9% above the current implied price, based on the ratio of 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) PT Raised to $61 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Janine Stichter raised the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) to $61.00 (from $57.00)
Analog Devices (ADI) PT Raised to $214 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) to $214.00 (from $206.00) while maintaining a
Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Lowered to $142 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Chris Pasquale lowered the price target on Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) to $142.00 (from $148.00) while maintaining a
Nordstrom (JWN) PT Lowered to $27 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) to $27.00 (from $35.00)
Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) PT Lowered to $16.70 at Jefferies on Prolonged Weakness

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett lowered the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) to $16.70 (from $25.28) while maintaining
Burlington Stores (BURL) PT Lowered to $325 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow lowered the price target on Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) to $325.00 (from $360.00) while maintaining
Jack In The Box (JACK) PT Lowered to $130 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles lowered the price target on Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) to $130.00 (from
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $87.00. The analyst comments "We launch coverage of GFS with a Buy-rating and an $87 price target. We view GFS as the leading trailing-node, analog/mixed-signal foundry benefiting from IoT demand drivers that will translate to unit demand 10x the size of cellphones, and a shift of its customers to a fab-lite model. These dynamics have led to unprecedented levels of visibility and pricing power, and as a result, we expect GFS to maintain a premium valuation multiple."
