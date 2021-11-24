ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTN Grain Open: Mixed Ahead of Holiday

By Tregg Cronin, DTN Contributing Analyst
Cover picture for the articleDecember corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight with gains in the soy complex and winter wheat while corn, Chicago and Minneapolis are slightly lower. Trade could be...

Prices in the pork sector continue to drift lower

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. The larger harvest expected last week materialized with an estimate...
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Amid COVID-19 Jitters

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after a new COVID-19 variant was detected in South Africa. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) and BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT). Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points to 34,949.00 while the Standard...
Hog futures end the week lower

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle were mostly lower, and feeders were mixed on spread adjustments, watching corn with the mixed midday boxed beef prices. December lean hogs closed $.20 higher at $138.10 and February live cattle closed $.32 higher at $141.20. January feeder cattle closed $.22 higher at $167.15 and March feeders closed $.07 higher at $167.97.
Corn shrugs off broader market drop

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling, cementing the lower weekly finish. Contracts were down on spillover from the broader market, which was concerned about new, emerging COVID strains. That pushed a lot of leading indicators lower, including the Dow and crude oil. Weekly export sales were solid at 1.6 million tons, with about half of that to China. Still, there’s talk that China could be buying more U.S. soybeans, with Beijing purchasing winter beans from Brazil, expecting an early harvest. That could be thwarted by an aggressive La Nina pattern, with dry weather already in issue in southern portions of Brazil. Soybean meal and oil dropped on the broad market losses, demand uncertainties linked to COVID, and position squaring ahead of next week’s first notice day for December contracts. Domestic crush demand continues to be a supportive influence for soybean products, in addition to tight soybean meal supplies in Argentina, the world’s biggest soybean product exporter.
Wheat update

Historically, wheat has had an impact on corn prices. However, for the past several years it has been somewhat overshadowed by both corn and beans, as all wheat planted acres fell to historically low levels. Recently though, there has been a price shift and wheat suddenly became the market leader. Over the next few months corn may be following wheat’s price direction more closely.
Corn and soybeans markets diverge

The week of Nov. 15, in this space, I commented that corn and soybeans, even though farmers are bullish, have actually shown long-term downtrends. In fact, action in corn prices the past three weeks has broken that downtrend. The soybean downtrend continues, with January futures down 19 cents the week of Nov. 15. The corn trend, however, is a little murkier.
DTN Cotton Open: Market Trades Quietly Lower

The cotton market is hardly moving ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as many traders have already exited their platforms until next Monday. To that end, the ICE Futures will trade an abbreviated session on Friday. There were two deliveries placed against the December contract. The issuer was ADM, while the...
DTN Grain Close: Wheat Fails to Hold New Contract High

Chicago and Kansas City wheat both soared to new contract highs again but ran into roadblocks as markets had become excessively overbought and fund managers chose to take profits. Chicago March wheat appears to have formed a bearish chart pattern, called a bearish engulfing bar. Minneapolis wheat ended with modest gains. Corn and soybeans also faltered with corn rebuffed by the same chart area for about the sixth time.
DTN Livestock Midday: Cash Cattle Market Knocks on $140’s Door

Traders may be used to checking out of the markets early to get to the holiday festivities, but with how lively the cash cattle market is, most will be keeping close tabs on this week’s trade. It’s been an invigorating day for the cash cattle markets as feedlots continue to...
Indian farmers hold soybeans as demand stabilises

While harvest was complete some time ago, many of India's farmers are holding onto to soybeans instead of selling them to oilseed processors, hoping for an increase in prices. As farmers continued to hold onto crop, oilseed crushing in India declined. It could force the country to increase imports of edible oils such as soyoil, palm oil and sunflower oil, reported Reuters.
Wheat hits fresh highs as global supply fears persist

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose to a nine-year high while Paris futures notched fresh records on Wednesday as rising Russian prices and doubts over harvest quality in Australia kept attention on tightening global availability of milling wheat. Soybeans and corn edged up in Chicago as markets consolidated ahead...
DTN Cotton Open: Lower, Weighs Delivery, Dollar

The cotton market is lower Tuesday as it assesses the impact of spot December’s delivery and the growing strength of the dollar. For Tuesday, there were zero deliveries placed against the December contract. There had been some brewing anticipation that a squeeze might unfold, given the delayed crop and tight certified stocks, but obviously as of Tuesday, that event is not occurring.
DTN Livestock Midday: Feedlots Aren’t Impressed With Steady Bids

There have been a few bids offered at steady prices Tuesday, but feedlots aren’t interested in taking them as they seek higher prices again this week. It’s another hot day for the cattle contracts as both the live and feeder cattle markets are rallying into Tuesday afternoon. There have been a few cash cattle bids offered but as the market looks as the steady bids, feedlots have let them sit cold as they want higher prices again this week.
DTN Livestock Close: Cash Cattle Sail North to Higher Prices

It was an invigorating day for the cattle market; even though it’s a holiday week, feedlots set their prices and packers came to the market hungry and looking for cattle once again. It may be a shortened holiday week, but the cattle complex isn’t willing to let an opportunity pass...
DTN Cotton Close: Lower, but Pares Losses

The cotton market was able to stage a small recovery and reduce its triple-digit losses by the close Tuesday. Most likely, the strong surge in the energy markets, as well as the recovering Chicago grains, helped that cause. December cotton has entered its delivery and as of Tuesday there were...
