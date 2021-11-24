ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Digital Transformation in BFSI Market Breaks Out to New High | Accenture, Alphasense, Cognizant, FUJITSU

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Global Digital Transformation in BFSI Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Webinar Software Platforms Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Adobe, Zoho, Cisco Systems

Global Webinar Software Platforms Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Webinar Software Platforms Market. Major Players in This Report Include, Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Adobe (United States),Zoho Corporation (India),ClickMeeting (United States),BigMarker (United States),Restream (United States),BlueJeans (United States),WebinarNinja (Australia),Livestorm (France),RTCLab (United States),Demio, Inc. (United States),.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

ISO Certification Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | SGS, UKAS, SciQuip, DAS

The Latest Released ISO Certification market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global ISO Certification market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ISO Certification market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SGS UK, UKAS, SciQuip, DAS Certification Ltd, JR Consultants, British Assessment Bureau, ISO QSL, QMS International & IMSM Ltd.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Data Wrangling Market Is Booming Worldwide with Trifacta, Dataiku, IBM, Paxata

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Data Wrangling Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Wrangling market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

B2C Fuel Cards Market May See Big Move | ExxonMobil, Shell, Caltex

Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global B2C Fuel Cards Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC, POSB, American Express & Maybank.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Identity Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Signicat AS, Smartmatic SGO Group, HashCash Consultants

The capacity to deliver context-aware services when and where they are required, the establishment of trust connections between trade partners, and the ever-expanding flexibility to reconfigure value chains are all requirements for mobile company growth. The advent of converged designs for next-generation public networks, as a result of the convergence of the Internet, standard phone networks, and consumer devices, pushes mobile business to the fore. Mobile identity management can play a critical role in addressing usability and trust concerns in mobile business in this setting. As a result, it's becoming a fundamental function for next-generation mobile telecommunications networks. Mobile identity management is used to identify, acquire, access, and pay for services that follow the user from device to device, location to location, and context to context, and therefore serves as the network component that connects novel services on novel networks utilising novel business models. Unlike earlier generations of mobile business infrastructures, this marks a significant shift in focus from identification to identity.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Ecological Restoration Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Ecological Restoration Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Ecological Restoration Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Freight Audit and Payment Service Market to See Booming Growth | CT Logistics, enVista, Intelligent Audit

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Freight Audit and Payment Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Freight Audit and Payment Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Freight Audit and Payment Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market is Going to Boom | Maritz, FIS, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

ATM Outsourcing Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dolphin Debit, NuSourse, NCR

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "ATM Outsourcing Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global ATM Outsourcing Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the ATM Outsourcing Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Camera Technology Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Sony , Samsung , OmniVision , Canon

The ' Camera Technology market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Camera Technology derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Camera Technology market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Health Awareness to Bolster Sales of Carrot Seed Oil Market: States Fact.MR

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being. The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain In Government Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Factom, Accenture, IBM

Latest published market study on Global Blockchain In Government Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Blockchain In Government space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Deloitte, BTL, Intel, SomishRecordsKeeper, Guardtime, Auxesis Group, Oracle, SAP, Factom, Accenture, IBM, AWS, BigchainDB, Microsoft, Cegeka, Symbiont, Bitfury, OTC Exchange Network, Blocko, SpinSys, Brainbot Technologies & Blockchain Foundary.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Insurance Market is Going to Boom | Allianz, GEICO, Zurich Insurance

Latest published market study on Worldwide Automotive Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Automotive Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Allstate Insurance Company, RAC Motoring Services, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Clements Worldwide, GEICO, NFU Mutual, Zhongan Insurance, ABIC Inc, CPIC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, RSA Insurance Group plc, Zurich Insurance Group, Allianz SE, PICC & Assicurazioni Generali.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Crossborder Ecommerce Market to See Booming Growth | Amazon, ASOS, eBay

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Crossborder Ecommerce Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Crossborder Ecommerce Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Crossborder Ecommerce Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Alphabet, General Electric, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

P2P Payments Market Future Growth Outlook: SnapCash, PayPal, Dwolla

Latest published market study on Global P2P Payments Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the P2P Payments space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are One97 Communications Ltd., Dwolla, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, SnapCash, PayPal Pte. Ltd., Square, Inc., Tencent., TransferWise Ltd. & CurrencyFair LTD.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Voice Assistant Application Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Voice Assistant Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Voice Assistant Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Voice Assistant Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS

