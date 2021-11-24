ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market Breaks Out to New High | CSS Corp , eGain , idAvatars , Kognito

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Global Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's...

Las Vegas Herald

PCR Technologies Market Breaks Out to New High Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomerieux S.a., Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

Global PCR Technologies Market is valued approximately USD 6.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polymerase chain reactions (PCR) are Medical devices that can generate thousands to millions of copies of a fragment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)these are used in Genetics, molecular biology studies, biotechnology, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Breaks Out to New High | Recupyl, American Manganese Inc, uRecycle

Global Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle Batteries Recycling market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Drone(UAV) Insurance Market Breaks Out to New High | ALIGNED , Flock , SkyWatch.AI

Global Drone(UAV) Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Drone(UAV) Insurance market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Drone(UAV) Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Edible Tea Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Tea is one of the most preferred beverages consumed across the world. People drink tea as a sleep aid for relaxation, to quench thirst and energize themselves. The demand for tea for different category performance is expected to create an opportunity to develop or serve tea in various ways, such as edible tea, bottled tea, encapsulated tea and others. The demand for ready-to-use food and beverage products is anticipated to contribute to the innovation and development of tea and therefore, boost the growth of edible tea market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ecological Restoration Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Ecological Restoration Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Ecological Restoration Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Health Awareness to Bolster Sales of Carrot Seed Oil Market: States Fact.MR

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being. The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Connected Cars Market to See Booming Growth | Google, General Motors, Ford Motor

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Connected Cars Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Connected Cars Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Connected Cars Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Metal Coatings MarketTier 1 Players Collectively Account for More Than 30% Revenue Share

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Real Estate Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Accruent ,Argus Financial Software ,Microsoft Corporation

The Real Estate Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

EU countries tighten travel rules over new COVID-19 variant concerns

BRUSSELS, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant. The B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in South Africa, is reportedly more transmissible and has been classified as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization. The...
TRAVEL
Las Vegas Herald

How is the Aerospace Industry Fueling Titanium Alloys Demand | Fact.MR

Newly released report by Fact.MR establishes that the Alpha Titanium Alloys market revenues will grow moderately between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 5.6 Bn. Sluggish progress in the global automotive industry in the recent past has led the market to embark on a modest expansion trajectory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market To Be Driven Due To Factors Such As Population Growth And Increased Disposable Incomes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global rubber anti-tack agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Oscar Mayer, Pilgrim's Pride, Carolina Packers

Latest published market study on Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Hot Dogs and Sausages space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are WH Group (Smithfield Foods), Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands), Oscar Mayer, Campofrío Food Group, Hormel, Bar-S Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Johnsonville Sausage, Kunzler & Co, Vienna Beef & Carolina Packers.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

P2P Payments Market Future Growth Outlook: SnapCash, PayPal, Dwolla

Latest published market study on Global P2P Payments Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the P2P Payments space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are One97 Communications Ltd., Dwolla, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, SnapCash, PayPal Pte. Ltd., Square, Inc., Tencent., TransferWise Ltd. & CurrencyFair LTD.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Lactulose Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Lactulose Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Lactulose market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Lactulose industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

ATM Outsourcing Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dolphin Debit, NuSourse, NCR

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "ATM Outsourcing Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global ATM Outsourcing Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the ATM Outsourcing Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Voice Assistant Application Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Voice Assistant Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Voice Assistant Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Voice Assistant Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS

