Software

Hybrid Cloud Security Solutions Market Breaks Out to New High | HashiCorp , IBM , JD Cloud , F5 Networks

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Global Hybrid Cloud Security Solutions Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the...

VentureBeat

Palo Alto Networks unveils ML-powered cloud security platform

Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday unveiled a new cloud security offering, its next-generation Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which taps machine learning to bolster the protection of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and collaboration apps. The company’s next-generation CASB platform will use ML and AI to provide capabilities such as the automatic discovery...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Neowin

Akka Serverless to offer secure and flexible solutions for building cloud-native services

Lightbend, a platform for cloud-native microservice frameworks, has announced the general availability of Akka Serverless Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This service allows the development of cloud-native apps employing any programming language and mitigates the requirement for databases in deploying business-critical applications. Founder and CEO of Lightbend, Jonas Bonér went on to say...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Cloud security firm Lacework secures $1.3 billion in new funding round

Lacework has raised $1.3 billion in a new funding round to bolster its position in the cloud security market. Announced on Thursday, the Series D funding round was led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management. New investors have joined, including Liberty...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

CHT, Viettel Team Up on IoT, AI, Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud-Network Convergence

Chunghwa Telecom has announced that Viettel-CHT, the currently largest DC and Cloud computing service provider in Vietnam, has signed a contract with Chunghwa Telecom as its public cloud service partner to facilitate the public cloud services and cloud based applications in Vietnam. Both parties had agreed upon a tighter partnership,...
WORLD
HackerNoon

Cloud Security 101

Cloud security involves the procedures and technology that secure cloud computing environments against external and insider cybersecurity threats. This article will introduce the basics of Cloud Security and the differences with existing security architecture. While cloud models allow for more convenience and always-on connectivity, it requires new considerations to keep them secure. Cloud service providers (CSPs) can avoid cloud security issues with their service but can't control how customers use the service, such as what data they add to it and who has access to it.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

LG U+ Completes A Successful Trial Of DriveNets Network Cloud Solution On Its Core Network

DriveNets’ solution validated as an enabler to LG U+ evolution towards cloud-native, disaggregated networking. LG U+, a South Korean telecommunications service provider owned by LG Corporation, and DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) process for DriveNets Network Cloud solution as a potential replacement for LG U+’s existing network core and backbone routing technology. In this effort, LG U+ led the first successful validation of cloud-native, backbone packet-forwarding transmission in South Korea. This successful POC trial is the latest step in LG U+’s evolution towards a fully cloud-native, disaggregated network.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Finding the right mix for value in your hybrid cloud

Migrating workloads can be a great move, but there’s no guarantee that it will deliver the value you’re looking for. Here’s how to select the mix of technologies and hosting solutions that best fits your business. by Levi Bissell, Edge-to-Cloud Transformation Advisor, HPE Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Advisory & Solutions. The...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Alkira partners with Exclusive Networks to expand its cloud market share

Alkira has appointed Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, as a distributor for its cloud networking as-a-service platform (CNaaS). The deal makes Alkira’s CNaaS platform Cloud Services Exchange (CSX) available through Exclusive’s global partner ecosystem spanning 40 countries across five continents. It also underlines Exclusive’s commitment...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Oracle, IBM, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
investing.com

Networks Unlimited Partners Netskope as World-Leading Cloud Access Security Broker

African value-added distributor Networks Unlimited has announced a partnership agreement with Netskope, a US-based cloud, data and network security provider, and a leader in the application of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Cloud Access Security Brokerage (CASB), also known as Cloud Security Gateway. The agreement came into effect in early November, after an exhaustive search was conducted by Networks Unlimited for a partner in this specific market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

How is the Aerospace Industry Fueling Titanium Alloys Demand | Fact.MR

Newly released report by Fact.MR establishes that the Alpha Titanium Alloys market revenues will grow moderately between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 5.6 Bn. Sluggish progress in the global automotive industry in the recent past has led the market to embark on a modest expansion trajectory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Connected Cars Market to See Booming Growth | Google, General Motors, Ford Motor

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Connected Cars Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Connected Cars Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Connected Cars Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

OpenText Strengthens Security & Protection Cloud With Network Detection & Response

Acquisition of Bricata technology enables OpenText to extend threat detection and response to the network. OpenText announced the addition of next-generation Network Detection & Response (NDR) technology to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud through the acquisition of Bricata. Maryland-based Bricata provides NDR security technologies that analyze network traffic for...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Health Awareness to Bolster Sales of Carrot Seed Oil Market: States Fact.MR

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being. The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Moist Wound Dressing Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Moist Wound Dressing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Moist Wound Dressing Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Edible Tea Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Tea is one of the most preferred beverages consumed across the world. People drink tea as a sleep aid for relaxation, to quench thirst and energize themselves. The demand for tea for different category performance is expected to create an opportunity to develop or serve tea in various ways, such as edible tea, bottled tea, encapsulated tea and others. The demand for ready-to-use food and beverage products is anticipated to contribute to the innovation and development of tea and therefore, boost the growth of edible tea market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain In Government Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Factom, Accenture, IBM

Latest published market study on Global Blockchain In Government Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Blockchain In Government space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Deloitte, BTL, Intel, SomishRecordsKeeper, Guardtime, Auxesis Group, Oracle, SAP, Factom, Accenture, IBM, AWS, BigchainDB, Microsoft, Cegeka, Symbiont, Bitfury, OTC Exchange Network, Blocko, SpinSys, Brainbot Technologies & Blockchain Foundary.
MARKETS

