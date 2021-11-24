PCR Technologies Market Breaks Out to New High Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomerieux S.a., Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

The capacity to deliver context-aware services when and where they are required, the establishment of trust connections between trade partners, and the ever-expanding flexibility to reconfigure value chains are all requirements for mobile company growth. The advent of converged designs for next-generation public networks, as a result of the convergence of the Internet, standard phone networks, and consumer devices, pushes mobile business to the fore. Mobile identity management can play a critical role in addressing usability and trust concerns in mobile business in this setting. As a result, it's becoming a fundamental function for next-generation mobile telecommunications networks. Mobile identity management is used to identify, acquire, access, and pay for services that follow the user from device to device, location to location, and context to context, and therefore serves as the network component that connects novel services on novel networks utilising novel business models. Unlike earlier generations of mobile business infrastructures, this marks a significant shift in focus from identification to identity.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 HOURS AGO