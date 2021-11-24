PCR Technologies Market Breaks Out to New High Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomerieux S.a., Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories
Global PCR Technologies Market is valued approximately USD 6.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polymerase chain reactions (PCR) are Medical devices that can generate thousands to millions of copies of a fragment of...www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0