Functional Shots Market Including Top Key Players LXR Biotech, LLC, Hawaiian OLA, Kudu Energy LLC, AriZona Beverages USA, PepsiCo, Inc., Royal Pacific Foods
Global Functional Shots Market is valued approximately at USD 417.31 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that provides some specific health benefits which keeps the body hydrated and provide overall...www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0