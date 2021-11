Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph. this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow. accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20, except in the. mid 20s along Lake Champlain....

