Robber makes off with cash after passing note to St. Petersburg bank teller

St. Petersburg police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Monday. [ St. Petersburg Police Department ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are asking for help identifying a man who walked into a bank Monday, presented a note demanding money to a teller, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.’

The robbery occurred about 12:30 p.m. at the Iberia Bank, 500 4th St N.

Police released images of the robber from bank cameras. He is described as a white man, age 40-50, over 6 foot tall and of average build. He was wearing a distinctive black hoodie with a white bear logo in front, jeans, and a grey Superbowl champion face mask.

Anyone with information was asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department, 727-893-7780, or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.