College Sports

Updated College Football Playoff and bowl projections

By Mike Huguenin about 6 hours
 3 days ago

As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here are our latest College Football Playoff and bowl projections.

We have — in projected order of final College Football Playoff ranking — Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati as the four teams in the Playoff field.

The rationale: Georgia as the unbeaten SEC champ; Ohio State as the one-loss Big Ten champ; Oklahoma State as the once-beaten Big 12 champ; and Cincinnati as the unbeaten AAC champ (and the first Group of 5 representative to make the field). An unbeaten Cincinnati should be given the edge when compared with a twice-beaten Power 5 non-champion, and it also would edge out a two-loss ACC champ.

This week’s projected participants in the four other New Year’s Six bowls: Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon (Pac-12 champ) and Pitt (ACC champ).

The penultimate set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released next Tuesday night.

On to the projections.

College Football Playoff

ORANGE BOWL

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV/time:

ESPN, time TBA

Matchup: CFP semifinal

Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

COTTON BOWL

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV/time:

ESPN, time TBA

Matchup: CFP semifinal

Projection: Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State

JANUARY 10

CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV/time: ESPN, 8 p.m.

Matchup: CFP semifinal winners

The rest of the bowls

DECEMBER 17

BAHAMAS BOWL

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

TV/time: ESPN, noon

Conference matchup: Conference USA vs. MAC

Projection: FAU vs. Miami (Ohio)

CURE BOWL

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV/time: ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Conference matchup: Group of 5 vs. Group of 5

Projection: Old Dominion vs. Ball State

DECEMBER 18

BOCA RATON BOWL

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.

TV/time: ESPN, 11 am

Conference matchup: Group of 5 vs. Group of 5

Projection: Liberty vs. Western Kentucky

NEW MEXICO BOWL

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque

TV/time: ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Conference matchup: Conference USA vs. Mountain West

Projection: UTEP vs. Utah State

LendingTree BOWL

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

TV/time: ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Projection: Kent State vs. Troy

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.

TV/time: ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Conference matchup: BYU vs. C-USA

Projection: BYU vs. UTSA

L.A. BOWL

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV/time: ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Projection: San Diego State vs. UCLA

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

Superdome, New Orleans

TV/time:

ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Conference matchup: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Projection: UAB vs. Louisiana

DECEMBER 20

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.

TV/time:

ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: AAC or MAC vs. Sun Belt

Projection: Western Michigan vs. Appalachian State

DECEMBER 21

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV/time:

ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: MAC vs. Mountain West

Projection: Eastern Michigan at Boise State

FRISCO BOWL

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TV/time:

ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: Group of 5 vs. Group of 5

Projection: Coastal Carolina vs. Fresno State

DECEMBER 22

ARMED FORCES BOWL

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/time:

ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: Group of 5 or Big 12 or Pac-12 or C-USA or Army

Projection: Army vs. Wyoming

DECEMBER 23

GASPARILLA BOWL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV/time: ESPN, 7 p.m.

Conference matchup: AAC or ACC or SEC or open

Projection: Louisville vs. Memphis

DECEMBER 24

HAWAII BOWL

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

TV/time:

ESPN, 8 p.m.

Conference matchup: AAC vs. Mountain West

Projection: SMU vs. Air Force

DECEMBER 25

CAMELLIA BOWL

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

TV/time:

ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: MAC vs. C-USA or Sun Belt

Projection: Toledo vs. Georgia State

DECEMBER 27

QUICK LANE BOWL

Ford Field, Detroit

TV/time:

ESPN, 11 a.m.

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. MAC

Projection: Marshall vs. Central Michigan

MILITARY BOWL

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

TV/time:

ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: AAC vs. ACC

Projection: East Carolina vs. Virginia

DECEMBER 28

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

TV/time:

ESPN, noon

Conference matchup: AAC vs. ACC or SEC

Projection: Houston vs. Missouri

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

TV/time:

ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Conference matchup: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Projection: Tulsa vs. Virginia Tech

LIBERTY BOWL

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis

TV/time:

ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. SEC

Projection: West Virginia vs. Mississippi State

HOLIDAY BOWL

Petco Park, San Diego

TV/time:

Fox, 8 p.m.

Conference matchup: ACC vs. Pac-12

Projection: Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL

Chase Field, Phoenix

TV/time:

ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Minnesota vs. Iowa State

DECEMBER 29

FENWAY BOWL

Fenway Park, Boston

TV/time:

ESPN, 11 a.m.

Conference matchup: AAC vs. ACC

Projection: UCF vs. Boston College

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

TV/time:

ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Conference matchup: ACC vs. Big Ten

Projection: Miami vs. Maryland

CHEEZ-IT BOWL

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV/time:

ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Conference matchup: ACC vs. Big 12

Projection: Clemson vs. Kansas State

ALAMO BOWL

Alamodome, San Antonio

TV/time:

ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Projection: Baylor vs. Utah

DECEMBER 30

DUKE’S MAYO BOWL

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/time:

ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Conference matchup: ACC vs. SEC

Projection: NC State vs. South Carolina

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Nissan Stadium, Nashville

TV/time:

ESPN, 3 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC

Projection: Purdue vs. Tennessee

PEACH BOWL

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV/time:

ESPN, 7 p.m.

Conference matchup: New Year’s Six at-large teams

Projection: Ole Miss vs. Pitt

LAS VEGAS BOWL

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV/time:

ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

DECEMBER 31

GATOR BOWL

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

TV/time:

ESPN, 11 a.m.

Conference matchup: ACC vs. SEC

Projection: Florida State vs. Auburn

SUN BOWL

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

TV/time:

CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Conference matchup: ACC vs. Pac-12

Projection: North Carolina vs. Washington State

ARIZONA BOWL

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

TV/time:

TBA, 2 p.m.

Conference matchup: MAC vs. Mountain West

Projection: Northern Illinois vs. Nevada

JANUARY 1

OUTBACK BOWL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV/time:

ESPN2, Noon

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC

Projection: Penn State vs. Kentucky

CITRUS BOWL

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV/time:

ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC

Projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M

FIESTA BOWL

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV/time:

ESPN, 1 p.m.

Conference matchup: New Year’s Six at-large teams

Projection: Notre Dame vs. Michigan State

ROSE BOWL

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

TV/time:

ESPN, 5 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Projection: Michigan vs. Oregon

SUGAR BOWL

Superdome, New Orleans

TV/time:

ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. SEC

Projection: Oklahoma vs. Alabama

JANUARY 4

TEXAS BOWL

NRG Stadium, Houston

TV/time:

ESPN, 9 p.m.

Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. SEC

Projection: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
The Spun

Photo Of This Sad Ohio State Fan Is Going Viral

It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Texas A&M commit Conner Weigman leaves playoff game after TD run

Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland five-star quarterback and Texas A&M commit Conner Weigman left his team’s playoff game Saturday and did not return after being evaluated for a concussion. Weigman picked up the potential injury on a touchdown run in the first quarter against Cedar Hill (Texas). With the ball at the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks after Michigan State loss

The Penn State football program was hoping to finish its 2021 regular season on a positive note. It didn’t play out that way. After taking a 20-17 lead following a Daequan Hardy interception for a touchdown, excitement grew with hopes of an eighth win. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the defense wasn’t able to make anymore similar plays, allowing 14 unanswered points to go down 10 points.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

The Big Ten Championship Game Is Officially Set

The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Two-loss Ohio State over undefeated Cincinnati, says Todd McShay

Following No. 5 Michigan’s win 42-27 over No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, there was a lot of chatter about the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten’s chances. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had an interesting take regarding the Buckeyes in the postseason this year. Since they won’t play for a Big Ten title, the 10-2 Buckeyes have to sit and wait to see their ranking Tuesday and their final ranking after the conference championship games. McShay said Ohio State, with two losses, would be a better option than the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 12-0 and play for the American Athletic Conference title next weekend.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

