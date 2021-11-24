Updated College Football Playoff and bowl projections
As we head into the final weekend of the regular season, here are our latest College Football Playoff and bowl projections.
We have — in projected order of final College Football Playoff ranking — Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati as the four teams in the Playoff field.
The rationale: Georgia as the unbeaten SEC champ; Ohio State as the one-loss Big Ten champ; Oklahoma State as the once-beaten Big 12 champ; and Cincinnati as the unbeaten AAC champ (and the first Group of 5 representative to make the field). An unbeaten Cincinnati should be given the edge when compared with a twice-beaten Power 5 non-champion, and it also would edge out a two-loss ACC champ.
This week’s projected participants in the four other New Year’s Six bowls: Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon (Pac-12 champ) and Pitt (ACC champ).
The penultimate set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released next Tuesday night.
On to the projections.
College Football Playoff
ORANGE BOWL
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV/time:
ESPN, time TBA
Matchup: CFP semifinal
Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
COTTON BOWL
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV/time:
ESPN, time TBA
Matchup: CFP semifinal
Projection: Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State
JANUARY 10
CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TV/time: ESPN, 8 p.m.
Matchup: CFP semifinal winners
The rest of the bowls
DECEMBER 17
BAHAMAS BOWL
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
TV/time: ESPN, noon
Conference matchup: Conference USA vs. MAC
Projection: FAU vs. Miami (Ohio)
CURE BOWL
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TV/time: ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Conference matchup: Group of 5 vs. Group of 5
Projection: Old Dominion vs. Ball State
DECEMBER 18
BOCA RATON BOWL
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.
TV/time: ESPN, 11 am
Conference matchup: Group of 5 vs. Group of 5
Projection: Liberty vs. Western Kentucky
NEW MEXICO BOWL
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque
TV/time: ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Conference matchup: Conference USA vs. Mountain West
Projection: UTEP vs. Utah State
LendingTree BOWL
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
TV/time: ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Projection: Kent State vs. Troy
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.
TV/time: ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Conference matchup: BYU vs. C-USA
Projection: BYU vs. UTSA
L.A. BOWL
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
TV/time: ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Projection: San Diego State vs. UCLA
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
Superdome, New Orleans
TV/time:
ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Conference matchup: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Projection: UAB vs. Louisiana
DECEMBER 20
MYRTLE BEACH BOWL
Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.
TV/time:
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: AAC or MAC vs. Sun Belt
Projection: Western Michigan vs. Appalachian State
DECEMBER 21
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV/time:
ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: MAC vs. Mountain West
Projection: Eastern Michigan at Boise State
FRISCO BOWL
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
TV/time:
ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: Group of 5 vs. Group of 5
Projection: Coastal Carolina vs. Fresno State
DECEMBER 22
ARMED FORCES BOWL
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
TV/time:
ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: Group of 5 or Big 12 or Pac-12 or C-USA or Army
Projection: Army vs. Wyoming
DECEMBER 23
GASPARILLA BOWL
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
TV/time: ESPN, 7 p.m.
Conference matchup: AAC or ACC or SEC or open
Projection: Louisville vs. Memphis
DECEMBER 24
HAWAII BOWL
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu
TV/time:
ESPN, 8 p.m.
Conference matchup: AAC vs. Mountain West
Projection: SMU vs. Air Force
DECEMBER 25
CAMELLIA BOWL
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
TV/time:
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: MAC vs. C-USA or Sun Belt
Projection: Toledo vs. Georgia State
DECEMBER 27
QUICK LANE BOWL
Ford Field, Detroit
TV/time:
ESPN, 11 a.m.
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. MAC
Projection: Marshall vs. Central Michigan
MILITARY BOWL
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.
TV/time:
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: AAC vs. ACC
Projection: East Carolina vs. Virginia
DECEMBER 28
BIRMINGHAM BOWL
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
TV/time:
ESPN, noon
Conference matchup: AAC vs. ACC or SEC
Projection: Houston vs. Missouri
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
TV/time:
ESPN, 3:15 p.m.
Conference matchup: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12
Projection: Tulsa vs. Virginia Tech
LIBERTY BOWL
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis
TV/time:
ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. SEC
Projection: West Virginia vs. Mississippi State
HOLIDAY BOWL
Petco Park, San Diego
TV/time:
Fox, 8 p.m.
Conference matchup: ACC vs. Pac-12
Projection: Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
GUARANTEED RATE BOWL
Chase Field, Phoenix
TV/time:
ESPN, 10:15 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Minnesota vs. Iowa State
DECEMBER 29
FENWAY BOWL
Fenway Park, Boston
TV/time:
ESPN, 11 a.m.
Conference matchup: AAC vs. ACC
Projection: UCF vs. Boston College
PINSTRIPE BOWL
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.
TV/time:
ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Conference matchup: ACC vs. Big Ten
Projection: Miami vs. Maryland
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TV/time:
ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Conference matchup: ACC vs. Big 12
Projection: Clemson vs. Kansas State
ALAMO BOWL
Alamodome, San Antonio
TV/time:
ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Projection: Baylor vs. Utah
DECEMBER 30
DUKE’S MAYO BOWL
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
TV/time:
ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Conference matchup: ACC vs. SEC
Projection: NC State vs. South Carolina
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Nissan Stadium, Nashville
TV/time:
ESPN, 3 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC
Projection: Purdue vs. Tennessee
PEACH BOWL
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV/time:
ESPN, 7 p.m.
Conference matchup: New Year’s Six at-large teams
Projection: Ole Miss vs. Pitt
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
TV/time:
ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Projection: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
DECEMBER 31
GATOR BOWL
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
TV/time:
ESPN, 11 a.m.
Conference matchup: ACC vs. SEC
Projection: Florida State vs. Auburn
SUN BOWL
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
TV/time:
CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Conference matchup: ACC vs. Pac-12
Projection: North Carolina vs. Washington State
ARIZONA BOWL
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.
TV/time:
TBA, 2 p.m.
Conference matchup: MAC vs. Mountain West
Projection: Northern Illinois vs. Nevada
JANUARY 1
OUTBACK BOWL
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
TV/time:
ESPN2, Noon
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC
Projection: Penn State vs. Kentucky
CITRUS BOWL
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TV/time:
ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC
Projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M
FIESTA BOWL
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
TV/time:
ESPN, 1 p.m.
Conference matchup: New Year’s Six at-large teams
Projection: Notre Dame vs. Michigan State
ROSE BOWL
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
TV/time:
ESPN, 5 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Projection: Michigan vs. Oregon
SUGAR BOWL
Superdome, New Orleans
TV/time:
ESPN, 8:45 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. SEC
Projection: Oklahoma vs. Alabama
JANUARY 4
TEXAS BOWL
NRG Stadium, Houston
TV/time:
ESPN, 9 p.m.
Conference matchup: Big 12 vs. SEC
Projection: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
