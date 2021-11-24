Recount leaves Columbiana School board race results unchanged

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A recount Wednesday morning left the results of the Southern Local School Board race unchanged.

John Sawyer defeated Linda Morris by two votes (495 to 493). It triggered an automatic recount, but the recount found that the vote totals were correctly tabulated.

The board certified those results Wednesday afternoon.

Three board members were elected. James Scott Hart had the most votes, followed by Robert Kip Dowling.

The recount included Carroll and Jefferson County overlaps.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.