ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bridezilla Flips on Makeup Artist For Refusing to Provide Free Labor

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We don't like stereotyping people, but we all know the classic trope of the "bridezilla" who has to...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc23.com

Makeup Artist Part 2

Makeup has the power to transform people to look completely different. Makeup artist Lindsey Corcetti took on the challenge to use makeup to completely transform her look. Watch to see Corcetti’s talent in action!
MAKEUP
Well+Good

‘My Family Members Have Been Hollywood Makeup Artists for 100-Plus Years—These Are 3 Tricks I Use Consistently’

In the makeup world, there are names that rattle off the tongue and really mean something: Pat McGrath, Kevyn Aucoin, the Westmore family. Each one has pushed forward how we think about and use makeup—however, the Westmore's stand alone in having made Hollywood makeup a family business. Three generations have worked on-set perfecting tricks and techniques that today feel like "the rules" we should use when applying product. And McKenzie Westmore, an actress and entrepreneur, is no different.
MAKEUP
bitcoinist.com

How The BitColors NFT Collection Establishing a Fresh NFT Movement Rather Than Providing Quick Flip Potential

There is only a handful of NFT projects that has it’s floor rise while ETH is pumping, the BitColors collection is one of them. The project introduces 1000 new colors tokenized as non-fungible tokens. As colors have begun to drop, they tend to sell out within five minutes or less. Dan Bed commented the recent drop “Today’s 200+ BitColors were sold with 3min or so and that is with huge net fees on top of it. That’s what happens with great projects”. The demand for these tokens is rising, and various influencers are getting on board.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sentinel

Makeup artist: conhea all types electronic benefits

Some ten most important stages of a maquiagem a moment about removing it, especially last year about one day, when a process must be some priority na rotina on skin care – why do you know why?. During the night, the pele accumulates residues on maquiagem, remains on subjeira, poluio...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridezilla
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Awesome 98

People are Disgusted by How Little Ceasars Pizza Sauce is Allegedly Made

A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
LUBBOCK, TX
koalasplayground.com

Veteran 71 Year Old HK-singer Alan Tam Accused of Sleeping with 23 Year Old Fan By Her Boyfriend With Picture Proof with Man Wearing the Same Shoes

Hahaha, what a way to get back in the news and create new memes for people. HK-singer Alan Tam, who I swear has been around for like 5 decades and I checked his age and yup he’s actually 71-years old now so my recollection isn’t that far off, went from semi-retirement and working when he feels like it to suddenly being THE man on the block. This week an anonymous poster went viral after posting online accusing Alan of being an old lech and sleeping with the poster’s 23-year old girlfriend. The poster chastised Alan for engaging in cheating and being so sleazy as to sleep with a girl 3 times younger than him just because she’s a moon eyed fan. He posted a picture he got from his girlfriend’s phone of a man putting his pants on (last picture after the jump below and the picture on the bottom right above) and said that was Alan after a tryst with his girlfriend who took the picture secretly. The poster found out about the sordid affair after going through his girlfriend’s phone to check her photo roll and see what things she’s been interested in lately to surprise her with a birthday present she would like. The C- and HK-netizens are lapping up this news because the man in the picture both resembles Alan from behind and more importantly is wearing the same black sneakers with a backward K logo with white soles that Alan loves and has been photographed wearing many times (pictures on the top after the jump and the picture on the left above). Alan’s agency has denied the allegations vehemently but netizens aren’t buying it and trending online are searches for the same K sneakers which are now called “Sneakers to turn back the time of male virility” since it made 71 year old Alan to have enough energy to hook up with a young lady. So much lulz and shaking my head here.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
CBS Miami

Researchers May Have Cracked The Code For The Best Kind Of Cuddle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Experts have touted the health benefits of hugging for years, saying hugs can lower stress levels and boost self-confidence. Now, researchers in London have studied the science behind the most satisfying squeeze. To better reveal the sensations behind touch psychologists at Goldsmiths University of London blindfolded 48 women willing to be hugged by a stranger. They tested a one second hug, a five second hug, and a ten second hug. “The very short hugs, the one second hugs, they were perceived as less pleasant,” said psychologist Anna Lena Duren with Goldsmiths University of London. The 10 second snuggle was rated...
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

The Only Guide To Applying Eyeliner That You'll Ever Need, From Top Makeup Artists

Even if you're not the type who's interested in more complex makeup looks, eyeliner is something of a standard go-to for most people when it comes to a makeup routine. When applied correctly, eyeliner can perk up your eyes by drawing attention to them. Better still, there's no end to the different types of lines you can create from winged to cat-eye to even the currently trending reverse cat-eye: Eyeliner is a versatile yet staple makeup item that should be in everyone's cosmetics bag.
MAKEUP
purewow.com

The Best Makeup for Dark Skin, According to Professional Makeup Artists

Finding makeup that matches is no small feat. And for decades, if you were a darker-skinned person, finding makeup that matched your melanin-rich complexion was near impossible. Thankfully, the beauty industry is making more of an effort to be inclusive in their offerings, so we have more options. Still, selecting the right products can be challenging; that’s why we tapped the pros to weigh in on the best makeup for dark skin currently on the market.
MAKEUP
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy