Bridezilla Flips on Makeup Artist For Refusing to Provide Free Labor
We don't like stereotyping people, but we all know the classic trope of the "bridezilla" who has to...cheezburger.com
We don't like stereotyping people, but we all know the classic trope of the "bridezilla" who has to...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0