Fitness

‘I FIL-AM POWERED’ Virtual Health and Wellness Summit – online event for mental, physical and spiritual well-being

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour online event for mental, physical and spiritual well-being. FALLS CHURCH, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Metro Washington DC (PACC-DC), in collaboration with Trainstation Philippines is spearheading a three-day virtual summit to promote health and wellness on December 1-3 at 6 p.m....

