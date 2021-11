PEOPLE LOVE DEAD JEWS: REPORTS FROM A HAUNTED PRESENT by Dara Horn, W.W. Norton, 272 pages, $25.95. As a New Jersey-born teen at a Nashville quiz bowl tournament in the 1990s, Dara Horn shared a room with two Mississippians. The roomies stayed up late, gabbing about Mister Rogers. The Southerners were utterly convinced that Mister Rogers was speaking directly to them through their TV screens — just like they absolutely knew that Jesus loved them. They waited for Horn to concur. When she instead mumbled something about synagogue, they looked, stunned, at the blond-haired, blue-eyed Northerner: “I thought Hitler said you all were dark.” Reflecting on that experience, Horn would realize that what people know about Jews is that people killed them.

