It’s no secret that we’ve been longtime fans of the Norwegian electronic two-piece band, Lemaitre. The duo is getting ready to drop a new album titled Substellar and it’s going to be a major milestone. While this may be their second official LP release, we discovered in a conversation with them that this is really what they consider to be their debut album (Chapter One was more of a collection/compilation to them).

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO