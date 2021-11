Few songs evoke the 1990s better than Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket.” Released at the decade’s halfway point, it’s mix of treated drum loops and grungey guitars encapsulate the era’s various musical motifs and the lyrical juxtaposition of self-deprecation and resigned optimism embody every cliche about the Gen X mindset. The song appears on Jagged Little Pill, Morissette’s third album, but her U.S. debut which would go on to sell 33 million copies worldwide. The creation of the album and its impact are the subject of Jagged, the second installment of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, and was directed by Alison Klayman.

