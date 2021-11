According to the 2021 Consumer Trends report, 56 percent of people would like to shop online more since the pandemic hit. The world of e-commerce is dependent on consumer behavior, so as shoppers change their preferences, retailers and brands must adapt. Traditional systems are rigid and lack the flexibility needed to meet these demands. By contrast, headless commerce assists companies with crafting seamless and consistent experiences across channels. It enables companies to create a positive user experience while decoupling the presentation layer from the back-end systems. This allows retailers to give their customers what they want, when they want it.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO