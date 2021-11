Ten years ago, if you told a sneakerhead that one day New Balance would be the hottest brand in the industry, you’d have been laughed off of the NikeTalk forums. But you also would have had last laugh. A roaring Dad Shoe wave in the late 2010s certainly helped in repositioning the brand, and a new wave of savvy collaborations with boutiques and designers over the last few years (KITH, Salehe Bembury, Jaden Smith, and Joe Freshgoods among them) have kept the heat high. But no collaborator has been quite as pivotal in elevating the New Balance name (and its own along with it) over the last couple of years than Aimé Leon Dore.

