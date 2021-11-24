ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Mixbook: 55% off Custom Calendars (Frugal Gift Idea!}

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a personalized, frugal gift idea? You can get 55% off Mixbook Custom...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Stocking stuffers: 15 great gifts for $25 or less

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. You don't have to spend a lot of money on holiday gifts to show someone you care about them. Affordable gifts can make a big impact on people while saving you money, too. If you're looking for unique holiday gifts under $25, we've got plenty of ideas, ranging from toys to headphones, for everyone on your list, from kids to adults.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Hot Wheels Mega Garage Car Vehicle Playset only $29 (Reg. $55!)

Wow! This is a great price for this Hot Wheels Mega Garage Car Vehicle Playset!. Walmart has the Hot Wheels Mega Garage Car Vehicle Playset for just $29 right now!. This is regularly $54.99 and is sure to be a favorite among the kids. Great gift idea!. Get free shipping...
SHOPPING
CNET

Get up to 50% off a forever gift with this Mixbook Black Friday deal

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Just choose some of your best pics, place them as you see fit and you've got an ideal gift for the grandparents (or any other family member). Now, you can do just that for up to 50% off, thanks to the latest Black Friday deal from Mixbook. Starting today, with code THXPGS, Mixbook is offering 50% off 75 pages or more, 45% off 50 pages or more or 40% off sitewide.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Mixbook Custom Calendars
moneysavingmom.com

Mixbook: 55% off All Christmas Cards + Free Printed Envelopes!

Planning to send out Christmas cards? Here’s a great deal from Mixbook today!. Today only, Mixbook is offering 55% off all Holiday Cards + Free Printed Envelopes when you use the promo code FOUR at checkout!. This is a great deal and just in time to order those Christmas cards.
SHOPPING
KDVR.com

Tech gift ideas for the holidays

When it comes to holiday shopping, do you know what tech and electronic gifts are topping the wish lists?. Our tech expert, Andrea Smith, is here to help! She’s sharing some must-haves for the whole family from Osmo, NVIDIA, SanDisk, and Casio. For more information, visit D6News.com/TechTrends.
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Serta So Soft Solid 6-Piece Sheet Sets only $15!

Need new sheet sets? This is a great deal at Walmart!. Walmart has Serta So Soft Solid 6-Piece Sheet Sets for just $15 as part of their Black Friday Deals!. Choose from three sizes and four colors at this price. Get free shipping on orders over $35 or choose free...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Target: 50% off Boots for the Family!

Today only, Target is offering 50% off Boots for the Family! No promo code needed. There are tons of boots to choose from and prices start at just $4.79!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35. Looking for more Black Friday...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Season’s Best Trending Items (SO Many Unique Gift Ideas!!)

Zulily is running a sale on some of the Season’s Best Trending Items that have been popular this year. There are SO many unique gift ideas in this sale — and many of them are at really great prices!. Choose from over 10 pages of clothing, toys, socks, stocking stuffers,...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

ULTA: $10 Mascara Sale (Tarte, Urban Decay, Benefit and more!)

ULTA has some great Black Friday deals going on right now!. ULTA has started their Black Friday Deals and you can get Mascara for only $10!. This includes popular brands like Tarte, Benefit, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics and more. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Looking for more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WKRG

Best advent calendar gifts for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking for the perfect advent calendar this winter season? Advent calendars go on sale earlier than you might think and can sell out quickly. The tradition of marking an advent calendar for the 12 or 24 days leading up to Christmas originated in the 19th century and calendars now come in a variety of styles and forms. They can dispense sweets, beauty products, collectibles and more. Whether you want a ready-made advent calendar or a kit to make your own, you are sure to find one that brings holiday cheer.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Build-A-Bear Black Friday Sale: $8 Furry Friends!

These Build-A-Bear Furry Friends would make such great gifts!. Through November 27th, Build-A-Bear is having a Black Friday Sale and you can get Furry Friends for just $8!. There are tons of cute ones to choose from including unicorns, pandas, Olaf, a frog and more. Choose free in-store pickup to...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Annie’s Craft Kits Black Friday Deal: As low as $2.49 each + shipping!

This is a great deal on the popular Annie’s Craft Kits!. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea for a child who loves arts & crafts, don’t miss this Black Friday Sale that Annie’s Craft Kit Clubs is running right now!. Through December 1st, you can use code SHARE75...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

KidKraft Tabletop Chalkboard & Easel only $15.29 after Exclusive Discount!

This KidKraft Tabletop Chalkboard & Easel looks like so much fun!. Zulily has this KidKraft Tabletop Chalkboard & Easel for just $16.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off making it only $15.29!. Choose from two colors. These would make such...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Bounce Galaxy Mini Oval Trampolines for $99.99 + shipping!

Today only, Zulily has these Mini Oval Trampolines on sale for $99.99! These are priced at $129 everywhere else on line right now, including Amazon!. Even with shipping fees, you’ll get the best price online right now! Choose from two colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Hallmark: Possible $4 off Coupon for Rewards Members!

Calling all Hallmark Rewards Members! Check your account for a possible $4 off coupon!. If you are a Hallmark Rewards Member, check your email for a possible $4 off coupon! You might also find this coupon in your account online. And don’t forget that rewards members get FREE shipping on...
SHOPPING
houseandhome.com

DIY: Calendar Gift Wrap

Instead of buying new holiday paper, wrap your presents with images from your 2021 calendar. For smaller items, use the whole calendar page as gift wrap and, for larger items, start with a foundation of kraft paper, then cut out decorations (like this star motif) or scenes from your calendar, and simply glue them on. After wrapping your gifts, add pretty ribbons and cords, then elevate the look by attaching tassels or bells as toppers.
LIFESTYLE
moneysavingmom.com

Cozy Ribbed Flannel Holiday Throws just $11.69 + shipping!

Zulily has these Cozy Ribbed Flannel Holiday Throws on sale for $12.99 today. Plus, you’ll get an exclusive 10% additional discount when you shop through our link — making them just $11.69!. Choose from many different fun designs!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Plush Pocket Hoodie & Jogger Sets for $19.79 after exclusive discount!

Grab a great deal on these comfy jogger sets today!. Today only, Zulily has these Plush Pocket Hoodie & Jogger Sets on sale for $21.99, plus you’ll get an exclusive 10% extra discount as our reader — making them just $19.79!. Choose from nine different colors. These look SO cozy...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

PopSockets Grips only $5 {Stocking Stuffer Idea!}

These PopSockets Grips would be great stocking stuffers!. Walmart has PopSockets Grips for just $5 as part of their Black Friday Deals!. There are several cute options. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Looking for more Black Friday Deals?. You can go here for all of the best...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy