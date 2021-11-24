Losing respect for the “Me Generation” | PennLive letters

As elections go in the United States, it doesn’t get much better, at least for fairness, than the upcoming municipal elections for Camp Hill Borough Council. It doesn’t matter if you are a partisan of one of our two dominant political parties, a third party, or an independent. Because all candidates are elected borough-wide, all votes are really equal. There are no partisan district lines to be gerrymandered and the method is inherently fair—unlike the systems we use to elect our state senators and representatives and Congressional House members.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO