Losing respect for the “Me Generation” | PennLive letters

On September 11, 2001, forty selfless, patriotic American heroes willingly gave their lives to prevent a foreign terrorist attack on the Capitol of the United States of America. On January 6, 2021, thousands of self-serving American devotees of a lying former president (who refuses to accept loss) stormed that same Capitol with the goal of stopping the certification of the votes cast in the November 3, 2020, election. They shouted their desire to kill the Vice President and the Speaker of the House of Representative while causing death and injury to the brave, heroic members of the Capitol and DC police forces, in addition to severely damaging the Capitol building.
Comments / 0