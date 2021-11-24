ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Brock Bowers ‘special’ in Georgia offense despite Mackey Award snub

 3 days ago

The Mackey Award is presented annually to the best tight end in college football. Three finalists for this year’s award were named on Tuesday.

Despite being the leading receiver on the best team in the country and ranking third among tight ends in touchdown catches with 8, Brock Bowers did not make the cut.

The three finalists were Colorado State’s Trey McBride, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer. Notre Dame’s Max Meyer also could be considered a snub candidate, as he leads the Fighting Irish in nearly every receiving category.

Bowers has undoubtedly been a revelation for Georgia this year. In just 11 games, he’s rewritten the Georgia record book. He’s already got the school record for most touchdown catches by a tight end in a single season. His 34 receptions and 552 receiving yards are the most by a tight end under Kirby Smart.

His 8 touchdown catches equal that of what George Pickens did as a freshman in 2019 and only Riley Ridley’s 9 in 2018 are superior to that of Bowers.

Brink helps No. 7 Stanford hold off No. 4 Indiana 69-66

NASSAU, Bahamas — (AP) — Cameron Brink was the difference in an early season showdown between two of the top teams in the country. Brink had 21 points, 22 rebounds and five blocks to help seventh-ranked Stanford edge No. 4 Indiana 69-66 on Thursday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament.
Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown. Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown's fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
