You'll be thankful for my favorite recipes from 2021

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grand feast is almost upon us. At this stage you most likely have your Thanksgiving menu set in stone and the last thing I wish to do is wreak havoc on your plans by tempting you with another Thanksgiving recipe. Instead, I am taking you back to the...

Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
CBS News

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Yewande Komolafe's Cornbread Dressing. This crisp, rich and buttery dressing is excellent as a side dish for dinner on Thanksgiving and as leftovers the next day. Aromatics...
RECIPES
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
cowboysindians.com

Recipes from Freddie Bitsoie’s New Native Kitchen

Discover delicious recipes from Freddie Bitsoie’s New Native Kitchen fit for the holiday table. In our November/December 2021 issue, we chatted with Navajo chef Freddie Bitsoie about his brand-new cookbook—and we came away with a few recipes. See how to make Braised Bison Short Ribs, Glazed Root Vegetables, and Chocolate and Piñon Nutcake.
RECIPES
WGNtv.com

Dean shares his recipe for Thanksgiving side dishes

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Thanksgiving side dishes. In a large cast-iron skillet, cook the bacon oven medium-high for 6-8 minutes or until crispy. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the skillet and drain on a paper towel lined plate. Trim brussels sprouts. Cut in half if...
RECIPES
purewow.com

Ina Garten’s Countdown to Thanksgiving Continues with This Chic Green Bean Side

We’ve been watching Ina Garten’s Instagram with bated breath ever since she announced that she’d be sharing a week’s worth of make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes. On Monday, she posted a pre-carved turkey and homemade gravy recipe. Yesterday, it was a drool-worthy mushroom-leek bread pudding packed with pancetta and Gruyère. Today, we feast our eyes upon a modern veggie side that blows the O.G. casserole out of the water: green beans gremolata.
RECIPES

