Using the Slurm REST API to integrate with distributed architectures on AWS

Joint post by Arnaud Lauer, Ioan Catana and Mark Roy. Features drive machine learning (ML) predictions that are increasingly business critical and embedded into operational processes. Feature quality and accuracy is paramount when sharing reusable features across data science teams working on different projects. Production feature data distributions can drift from the baseline feature dataset over time due to changes in the real world or changes in measures. Feature drift indicates the distribution of values for a given feature are no longer consistent with the distribution that existed in the past. When features drift, accuracy is degraded for all models trained on those features. For example, demand forecast models built on pre-pandemic data perform poorly given changes in retail store traffic and restaurant visits. By using data profiling and collecting relevant statistics, you can monitor feature drift, which allows you to maintain control over model quality and take actions like adjusting feature transformations to address data quality, or even introduce new features to maintain or improve the accuracy of your models.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO