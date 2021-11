Is Nezuko the real hero who saved the passengers of Mugen Train?. It's almost time for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 5 and that means the team will have to find a way to save everyone on the Mugen Train. We already know that Tanjiro Kamado will be teaming up with Inosuke Hashibira to go up against Enmu but what about the rest of the gang? Nezuko had been tasked with waking Zenitsu Agatsuma and Rengoku Kyojuro but will she be the one who will save all the passengers on the train?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO