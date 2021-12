WASHINGTON — DC Police have made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Nov. 26. A 16-year-old was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with assault. Officers from MPD's Sixth District responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, SE at 3:55 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found two victims -- one juvenile male and one adult male -- suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, and were both expected to survive.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO