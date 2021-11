As Thanksgiving nears, millions are expected to take to the friendly skies to see family and friends. Those tasked with bringing a holiday ham, turkey or festive side may wonder which items are OK to bring on board and which are better suited for storage. Most Thanksgiving foods and fixings are safe to travel with, but the best mode of transport will depend on the item, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO