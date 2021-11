The story of the 2021 Minnesota Vikings has very much been about the shortcomings of the offense. Much of the scrutiny has been well deserved, and yet not much has been said about the Vikings defense. Let’s not forget that a majority of the offseason acquisitions were made to boost up a defense that was not good last year. While the offense has failed to be as explosive as many believed it should be, they statistically do rank amongst the best offenses in the league, and they have also managed to win some games following a defensive let down. They have allowed the defense to play with a lead in all of their games this season. The Vikings are the only team in the league to have led in all of their games by at least a touchdown this year.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO